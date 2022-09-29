Read full article on original website
Grab a Vesper Martini, Shaken, Not Stirred, and Enjoy These 50 Classic James Bond Quotes
Although Ian Fleming's birthday falls on May 28, every day is a great opportunity to celebrate the author who created the spy himself—James Bond, also known as 007. Since Fleming wrote the first Bond novel, Casino Royale, in 1952, the Bond stories continue to fly off shelves with over 100 million copies sold worldwide. The Bond films also smash box-office totals with each movie released—over seven billion dollars’ worth worldwide.
Christmas is coming early with Lindsay Lohan holiday film
Netflix chose October 3, naturally, to drop more information about Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas movie. That day has special significance given that it is "Mean Girls Day."
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
Stars. Dancing with the Stars. For Week 3 of season 31, the 14 remaining pairs put down their martinis to shake (not stir) it up on the dance floor, performing to a song from a James Bond movie in celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary. And by the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Billy Eichner weighs in on 'Bros' disappointing box office debut
Despite a positive critical response, Billy Eichner's film "Bros" had a lackluster opening weekend at the box office. The comedian and actor took to Twitter to share his disappointment in the turnout and his pride in the movie, a romantic comedy.
‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)
Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3 “The Devil You Know.”]. The devil can wear a familiar face and trick you with lies, Athena (Angela Bassett) knows well from her police work. But in the latest 9-1-1, she had to contend with the possibility that someone very close to her killed the young girl who disappeared from her neighborhood 45 years ago after her body is found buried under an addition to her parents’ house.
‘The Voice’: Watch 8 of the Best Blind Auditions From Night 5 (VIDEO)
The Voice‘s Season 22 Blind Auditions continue to unfold as Week 3 kicks off on NBC, and the competition is getting fierce as new performers vie for the coach’s attention. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are being forced to get more selective about their choices as their teams are filling up. Below, we’re rounding up the best performances of the night, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.
