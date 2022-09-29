Read full article on original website
Related
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans react to Little Rock I-30 Speedway’s final race
Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.
ucanews.live
Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats
Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
Kait 8
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers. According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races. And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor...
Pulaski Co. among 24 counties with burn bans
Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.
This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
Department of Labor investigation shows Little Rock employer owed $74K in back wages
The Department of Labor investigated a Little Rock staffing agency and found that over 600 employees were owed back overtime for their work.
Comments / 0