Cabot, AR

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Cabot, AR
Cabot, AR
Arkansas State
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats

Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
CONWAY, AR
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers. According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races. And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor...
ARKANSAS STATE
This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

