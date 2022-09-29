Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
Major update as Walmart announces it is shutting hundreds of stores
A MAJOR update is coming to Walmart after the retailer announced that hundreds of stores will be shut down. After Hurricane Ian left significant damage throughout Florida, Walmart issues a news release addressing the storm. “Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are...
995qyk.com
I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede
The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
One Person Injured In Early Morning Tampa Storage Unit Fire
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) fought a single-alarm structure fire at a storage facility early in the morning on Sunday. HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 3:44 AM from a first-party caller stating flames and smoke were visible from
Post Register
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses response to Florida power outages, flood damage
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Fort Myers Saturday afternoon on assisting Florida residents after Hurricane Ian. Over 1,100 rescues were performed as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews are continuing search and rescue efforts. DeSantis said utility crews are also actively working to restore power for those...
WESH
Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
floridapolitics.com
More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida
FPL has restored power for more than two-thirds of customers affected by Hurricane Ian. A majority of customers in Collier and Sarasota counties now have their power back, thanks to the efforts of recovery and utility workers who have reconnected millions of Floridians just days after Hurricane Ian struck. Between...
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
DeSantis defends early hurricane response as questions mount over evacuations
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses remained without power on Saturday.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA
Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
