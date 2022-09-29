ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

995qyk.com

I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede

The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA

Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

