Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
Stillwater football, Max Shikenjanksi top White Bear Lake, 35-28
The No. 3-ranked Stillwater Ponies topped the No. 17 White Bear Lake Bears in a thrilling game Friday, winning 35-28. White Bear Lake had an early turnover in its own territory that led to a quick Stillwater touchdown from quarterback Max Shikenjanski to Tyler Schmidt to put them up 7-0 with ...
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
NEAR PRINCETON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A scary scene along a Minnesota highway when a car burst into flames after hitting a deer. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department says it happened early in the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28 along Hwy. 47 near Dalbo, MN. Authorities say after...
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
Blaine PD: Arrest made in armed carjacking of a father and daughter
BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say an arrest has been made in the armed carjacking of a father and daughter last weekend.Police confirmed that investigators located the male suspect in Maple Grove late Thursday evening. The armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at the Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. The father spoke with WCCO in an exclusive interview."He's got his arm around her," Randall Wyatt recalled. "He's got her with this arm and showing the gun. I believe if I'm not mistaken, he shoots it in the air to let us know he's serious about what he's doing. I jumped on him, I pulled him off her and we both fell."Watch the interview below:Investigators reported the carjacking suspect was able to wrestle free and escape in the stolen vehicle.Police credit several tips on social media for locating the suspect. His identity will not be released until he's booked on charges, which are still pending. The stolen vehicle has yet to be found.
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
Wanted! Employees for Sartell schools
Wanted! Workers to fill jobs in Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Krista Durrwachter, the school district’s director of human services, told the Sartell Newsleader there is a pressing need for so many part-time employees, especially in the food-service department. Other openings are close to full-time positions. The jobs available include...
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
