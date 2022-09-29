ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
swishappeal.com

Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final

The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
Yardbarker

The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change

The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
NBC Sports

Warriors bond as team, win overseas in 'impactful' Japan trip

SAITAMA, Japan -- The distance to fly between San Francisco and Tokyo is 5,124 miles, but NBA fans in Japan treated the Warriors like their backyard favorites this week as the team traveled overseas for two preseason games with the Washington Wizards. NBA research indicates more than 1.6 million basketball...
NBC Sports

Wizards' VP of college personnel on team's young core

WASHINGTON -- Few people can speak to the development of the Wizards' young players quite like Frank Ross, who serves as the team's Vice President of College Personnel. He's a high-ranking front office executive who travels the country to scout prospects in practices and games. He reports back to Wizards president Tommy Sheppard and is part of the group that guides the team's decision-making on draft night.
NBC Sports

Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan, Hachimura shines

The Washington Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Sunday morning in their second preseason game in Japan. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards weathered an early storm against the Warriors, who came out looking like the defending champs, to build a lead in the second half, only to see the end of Golden State's bench run away with the victory late in the fourth quarter. Once the benches were emptied, Mac McClung and former Go-Go prospect Pat Spencer went to work and closed out the win.
Larry Brown Sports

Sacramento Kings now own 1 unfortunate sports record

Though there are still several weeks to go before the start of the new NBA season, Sacramento Kings fans may already want to look away. MLB’s Seattle Mariners officially ended their over two-decade-long playoff drought on Friday by clinching a postseason berth with a victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle had not made the playoffs since 2001, but that ended in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off homer by Cal Raleigh (video here).
NBC Sports

McClung goes viral, wows Japan crowd with between-the-legs dunk

Mac McClung continues to excite the internet. Dub Nation and the rest of NBA Twitter went bonkers over a video of the 23-year-old guard before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, which shows him getting some serious air on an unreal between-the-legs dunk.
