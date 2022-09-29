Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Wiseman puts on dunking display in Warriors preseason opener in Japan
Warriors third-year center James Wiseman made a triumphant return to the court for the Dubs Friday morning in Japan, throwing down four dunks en route to a game-high 20 points.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show in their Japan pre-season contest
Trail Blazers open preseason vs. LA Clippers in Seattle: Game preview, time, how to listen on radio, no TV broadcast
The Portland Trail Blazers departed training camp in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend and headed to the site of their first preseason game of the season in Seattle. Damian Lillard, for one, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the city’s NBA fans.
Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards
On Friday morning, Steph Curry threw an alley-oop to James Wiseman in the Golden State Warriors' 97-86 win over the Washington Wizards.
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
swishappeal.com
Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final
The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Xavier Star
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the signing of Kaiser Gates.
Yardbarker
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
NBC Sports
Warriors bond as team, win overseas in 'impactful' Japan trip
SAITAMA, Japan -- The distance to fly between San Francisco and Tokyo is 5,124 miles, but NBA fans in Japan treated the Warriors like their backyard favorites this week as the team traveled overseas for two preseason games with the Washington Wizards. NBA research indicates more than 1.6 million basketball...
NBC Sports
Wizards' VP of college personnel on team's young core
WASHINGTON -- Few people can speak to the development of the Wizards' young players quite like Frank Ross, who serves as the team's Vice President of College Personnel. He's a high-ranking front office executive who travels the country to scout prospects in practices and games. He reports back to Wizards president Tommy Sheppard and is part of the group that guides the team's decision-making on draft night.
Spurs at Rockets: Sunday’s stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info
In the first game in front of home fans for Houston’s 2022 draft class of three first-round rookies, the Rockets play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Both in-state division rivals are in the relatively early stages of rebuilding projects as they work to return to past glory.
NBC Sports
Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan, Hachimura shines
The Washington Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Sunday morning in their second preseason game in Japan. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards weathered an early storm against the Warriors, who came out looking like the defending champs, to build a lead in the second half, only to see the end of Golden State's bench run away with the victory late in the fourth quarter. Once the benches were emptied, Mac McClung and former Go-Go prospect Pat Spencer went to work and closed out the win.
Sacramento Kings now own 1 unfortunate sports record
Though there are still several weeks to go before the start of the new NBA season, Sacramento Kings fans may already want to look away. MLB’s Seattle Mariners officially ended their over two-decade-long playoff drought on Friday by clinching a postseason berth with a victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle had not made the playoffs since 2001, but that ended in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off homer by Cal Raleigh (video here).
NBC Sports
McClung goes viral, wows Japan crowd with between-the-legs dunk
Mac McClung continues to excite the internet. Dub Nation and the rest of NBA Twitter went bonkers over a video of the 23-year-old guard before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, which shows him getting some serious air on an unreal between-the-legs dunk.
