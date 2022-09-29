Getting It Done 101: A Step-By-Step Guide To Your MBA Application – With Emory Goizueta

Read full article on original website
My path to NYU Stern was a winding one. A little background: I come from, as they say in MBA circles, a “non-traditional background.” What that means depends on who you ask. To me, a “non-traditional background” means people in your immediate network aren’t getting MBAs. I graduated from NYU Tisch in 2015 with an undergraduate degree in acting, followed by five years of experience in a variety of eclectic jobs. I hosted activities on a cruise ship, gave black bear tours in Alaska, and started a small business selling vintage clothing from home. It’s safe to say I did not know a lot of people who were applying to business school.
One by one — and even, remarkably this week, two on the same day — the heads of MBA admissions at the leading U.S. business schools are headed for the exits. On Wednesday, September 28, Stanford Graduate School of Business announced that Kirsten Moss, its assistant dean of MBA admissions and financial aid since 2017, would leave the school at the end of the calendar year. The same day, 3,000 miles away, her counterpart at Harvard Business School, Chad Losee, announced his own departure — likewise at the end of 2022.
