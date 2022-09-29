Getting It Done 101: A Step-By-Step Guide To Your MBA Application – With Emory Goizueta

My path to NYU Stern was a winding one. A little background: I come from, as they say in MBA circles, a “non-traditional background.” What that means depends on who you ask. To me, a “non-traditional background” means people in your immediate network aren’t getting MBAs. I graduated from NYU Tisch in 2015 with an undergraduate degree in acting, followed by five years of experience in a variety of eclectic jobs. I hosted activities on a cruise ship, gave black bear tours in Alaska, and started a small business selling vintage clothing from home. It’s safe to say I did not know a lot of people who were applying to business school.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO