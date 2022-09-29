Read full article on original website
Lea Michele powerfully performs 'Funny Girl' classic ballad 'People'
Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?. The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Amid celebration of Means Girls Day on Oct. 3, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan is hitting the screen once again — this time, for a holiday romantic comedy called "Falling for Christmas." Netflix Tudum dropped the initial news of the upcoming rom-com in a press release, sharing everything from...
Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet
It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
'SNL' roasts Adam Levine, Armie Hammer scandals in game show sketch
“Saturday Night Live” never strays from touching on topical subjects, including recent celebrity scandals. During the Season 48 premiere on Saturday, Oct. 1, "SNL" poked fun at some of Hollywood’s recent scandals over the last few years involving alleged flirtatious direct messages. In what the sketch dubbed “America’s...
Kim Kardashian just dropped a new true crime podcast. Here’s what it’s about
We’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian. Now, get ready to hear from her. The reality show star staple has launched a new true crime podcast that will appear on Spotify called “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.” The release comes as "The Kardashians" Season 2 unspools on Hulu.
Will Smith’s next film, ‘Emancipation,’ has a release date and a trailer
In a surprise shift to this year’s awards season, Will Smith’s next film “Emancipation” will release in 2022 after all. Apple announced the news Monday, releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama. “Emancipation” premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 and will stream on...
Taylor Swift says 'Anti-Hero,' new 'Midnights' song, will delve 'far' into her insecurities
Ahead of the release of her tenth studio album, "Midnights," Swift has been giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into its creation. In the latest installation of revelations about "Midnights," she revealed the name of the third track on the album, "Anti-Hero," in an Instagram post. Although Swift herself may be...
Find out what’s new on ‘Sesame Street’ as it announces launch of season 53
It's Elmo's world, and we're all living in it. The Muppets are returning to everyone's favorite street in November for even more adventures in the neighborhood. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind award-winning children's show "Sesame Street," announced exclusively on TODAY that the show is launching a new season starting Nov. 3.
Mila Kunis could not keep a straight face on set with Ashton Kutcher
In a preview of this week’s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Mila Kunis opens up about reprising her role from “That ‘70s Show” with her husband Ashton Kutcher.Oct. 1, 2022.
‘SNL’ is back! See Chloe Fineman nail a Nicole Kidman impression in hilarious skit
“Saturday Night Live” returned for the show's 48th season with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller as host and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. During the Oct. 1 premiere, “SNL” leveraged Chloe Fineman’s vast impressions skills to spoof one of the internet’s favorite commercials: Nicole Kidman’s ad for AMC Theatres.
Watch: Boy rocks out but baby brother is not at all impressed
A baby was thoroughly unimpressed with his older brother’s dance routine at dinner. See his hilarious reaction to the dance break!Oct. 3, 2022.
Colin Hanks shares what Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are like as grandparents
Tom Hanks is just like any other grandfather breaking the parents’ rules, according to his son Colin Hanks. During an Oct. 3 appearance on TODAY, Colin joked that Tom, 66, and his wife, Rita Wilson, 65, don’t exactly respect sleep schedules. “It would be great if they paid...
Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’
Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.
Jenna said she wants to set up Hoda — and Hoda’s open to it
Jenna Bush Hager says she’s interested in setting up Hoda on a date and Hoda says she’s into the idea. “I want to set you up,” Jenna told her Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “OK. I want to be set up,” Hoda replied. “What?”...
