TODAY.com

Lea Michele powerfully performs 'Funny Girl' classic ballad 'People'

Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?. The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix holiday rom-com

Amid celebration of Means Girls Day on Oct. 3, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan is hitting the screen once again — this time, for a holiday romantic comedy called "Falling for Christmas." Netflix Tudum dropped the initial news of the upcoming rom-com in a press release, sharing everything from...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

'SNL' roasts Adam Levine, Armie Hammer scandals in game show sketch

“Saturday Night Live” never strays from touching on topical subjects, including recent celebrity scandals. During the Season 48 premiere on Saturday, Oct. 1, "SNL" poked fun at some of Hollywood’s recent scandals over the last few years involving alleged flirtatious direct messages. In what the sketch dubbed “America’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Will Smith’s next film, ‘Emancipation,’ has a release date and a trailer

In a surprise shift to this year’s awards season, Will Smith’s next film “Emancipation” will release in 2022 after all. Apple announced the news Monday, releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama. “Emancipation” premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 and will stream on...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Find out what’s new on ‘Sesame Street’ as it announces launch of season 53

It's Elmo's world, and we're all living in it. The Muppets are returning to everyone's favorite street in November for even more adventures in the neighborhood. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind award-winning children's show "Sesame Street," announced exclusively on TODAY that the show is launching a new season starting Nov. 3.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend. The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.
CELEBRITIES

