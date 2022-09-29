BLAINE, Minn. -- Saturdays are already known as "Daddy-Daughter Time," but this last weekend was both tragic and heartwarming all at the same time for Randall Wyatt and Starsha Jackson."I love my daughter, and I learned how much I love her," Wyatt told WCCO in an exclusive interview. "I was just a dad with my daughter in trouble. I would like to think that any dad who saw his daughter being held by somebody would've tried even if they didn't succeed."Wyatt and his daughter had just finished shopping at a Blaine supermarket on Saturday afternoon when an armed man in...

