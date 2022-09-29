Read full article on original website
Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues for funds raised through GoFundMe
MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of the son of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, has filed a lawsuit against a number of individuals, saying that her son is entitled to half the money raised through GoFundMe donations.Chyna Whitaker filed suit Monday against the parents of Wright, as well as attorney Ben Crump and his law firm.In the suit, Whitaker claims that Crump, who was then acting as her legal counsel, assured her that the money donated to the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split evenly between...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
St. Paul man sentenced to 17 years for violent armed robberies
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A federal judge sentenced a man Monday for his violent role in two armed robberies in 2020 - one at a Bloomington restaurant and a week later at a business in St. Paul. Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 23, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in May to...
Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint: "He was going to have to shoot me"
BLAINE, Minn. -- Saturdays are already known as "Daddy-Daughter Time," but this last weekend was both tragic and heartwarming all at the same time for Randall Wyatt and Starsha Jackson."I love my daughter, and I learned how much I love her," Wyatt told WCCO in an exclusive interview. "I was just a dad with my daughter in trouble. I would like to think that any dad who saw his daughter being held by somebody would've tried even if they didn't succeed."Wyatt and his daughter had just finished shopping at a Blaine supermarket on Saturday afternoon when an armed man in...
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
Police: Teen with machete damages Eden Prairie grocery store
Police in Eden Prairie arrested a teen who is accused of causing damage to a grocery store using a machete. Eden Prairie Police Department says it was called to the Jerry's Foods at 9625 Anderson Lakes Parkway at around 6:45 p.m. Officers arrested an 18-year-old man at the scene "without...
On first day of school, state trooper escorts kindergartener whose life he helped save five years earlier
WAYZATA, Minn. — Elise Lonsbury had everything set for her first day of kindergarten. But Elise’s first-day-of-school list was likely the only one that included a state trooper. “Five years ago, I would have never guessed that we'd be doing this,” Lt. Paul Stricker of the Minnesota State...
Minnesota Woman & Her Dog Collide With Deer… Car Bursts Into Flames
We’ve all either known somebody who has hit a deer with their car, or have experienced it ourselves. If you live in a relatively rural area, then you know you have to drive extra careful late at night, because the chances of a deer sprinting right out in front of your car are pretty high.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France
The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash. The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust
Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug...
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
Minneapolis police investigate shooting along Freemont Ave. North
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis.Police say the shooting happened near Freemont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police say that homicide investigators did respond to the scene due to the serious nature of the injuries the man sustained.No one is currently in custody.
Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter
BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.
Shot woman who sparked appeal found injured at Twin Cities hotel
Police in St. Paul have confirmed that Hsa Say, 18, has been found at a Twin Cities hotel. Authorities had been searching for Say since early Monday, believing she'd been shot at in an incident on St. Paul's East Side. The St. Paul Police Department said officers were sent to...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
