70th Annual West Louisiana Forestry Festival Winners
Vernon Parish, La - The 70th Annual West Louisiana Forestry Festival Pageant held its yearly competition this weekend. Last weekend the Jr. and Teen part of the competition was held. Every year, each school in the parish has representatives in the pageant that all compete for the crown. The pageant is held at the fairgrounds in Vernon Parish.
Unrestrained Man Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash
Natchitoches Parish, La – On October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches. This crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard,...
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VPSO Arrest Report 09/29/2022-09/30/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Edgar Spikes IV, age 20, of DeRidder, was arrested on an out of jurisdiction warrant from Beauregard Parish. Spikes was transferred into the custody of BPSO. Michaela Legget, age 20, of Leesville, was arrested on...
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish prosecutors believe a Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting, in which a convenience store clerk was killed and another clerk was shot at, stemmed from an incident two weeks before when Timothy Teasley’s girlfriend was reported for shoplifting. The shooting happened at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street around 10 p.m. Thair Zidan, 27, of Alexandria, died at the store.
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that John Monroe Cameron, 45, of Jena, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph for possession of heroin. Cameron was sentenced to 46 months (3 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Gun Theft Arrest
Sabine Parish, La - On September 23, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle located in the Red River near Coushatta. The vehicle was registered to a man living in Sabine Parish but working away from home. After identifying the owner of the car, Deputies...
