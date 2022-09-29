Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Shares More Info About Lengthy New Album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby has finally turned in his upcoming album It’s Only Me to his label, and he’s shared some crucial details about what fans can expect. On Monday (October 3), the 4PF boss took to his Twitter to announce his album had been submitted while letting fans know it will have 23 tracks along with a total of seven guest features.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Nas X Suffers Bathroom Emergency During Atlanta Show: ‘I’ll Be Right Back’
Lil Nas X found himself having to rush off for an emergency bathroom break during a show in Atlanta earlier this week. On Tuesday (September 27), the “Old Town Road” star performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of his Long Live Montero tour. During one of the show’s costume change interludes, Lil Nas X remained off stage for an extra few minutes due to nature calling.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre To Reunite For New Album 'Missionary'
Snoop Dogg is releasing a new album produced by Dr. Dre, the West Coast rap legend has announced. Snoop dropped the bombshell during a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, where he revealed the project is called Missionary and is due to be finished in November, although it’s unclear how soon it will be released.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Celebrates 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' 10th Anniversary With Exclusive Vinyl
Kendrick Lamar is celebrating the 10th anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city by releasing a limited edition vinyl reissue. The exclusive vinyl puts a new spin on the album’s design, featuring a black-and-white version of the van from the original deluxe cover set in front of a bare, all-black backdrop.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Is A Big Budget Victory Lap
One of the most revealing moments of $oul $old $eperately comes in the form of a Tupac homage. Freddie Gibbs opens “Grandma’s Stove” by cribbing a couplet from Pac’s “Lord Knows,” a raw and unflinching description of living with depression: “I smoke a blunt to take the pain out/And if I wasn’t high, I’d probably try to blow my brains out.” “Lord Knows” is immediate and conversational, it feels like Pac staring you directly in the eye while expressing his pain. “Grandma’s Stove,” on the other hand, sounds incredibly lonely. Sevn Thomas & Neenyo’s beat is beautifully cold, glinting like light off a marble countertop in a kitchen no one uses. It feels like Freddie’s staring at his reflection, nursing a glass of expensive scotch on the bathroom sink, taking a moment away from his own lavish party.
HipHopDX.com
BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer
Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Proclaims 'The Cool' His Best Album: 'I'm Not Bullshittin''
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has hit another career milestone as his second album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, was just officially certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than one million units. Released on December 18, 2007, the Chicago lyricist’s critically acclaimed LP spawned the hit single...
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reflects On Feeble 'Slave' Deal Earnings From ‘Expensive Pain’
Meek Mill‘s most recent album, Expensive Pain, is celebrating its one-year anniversary, and the Philly rapper has shared a few details about how much he made from it. Released on October 1, 2021, Meek’s fifth LP was his final album for Atlantic Records and features guests spots from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, UK rapper Giggs and others; it was his first studio album not to feature a verse from his Maybach Music label boss Rick Ross.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Raves About ‘Blessed’ Bad Bunny After Performing At His Huge LA Show
Cardi B had nothing but good things to say about Bad Bunny after she performed with the Latin superstar at his Los Angeles show over the weekend. Bad Bunny is currently in the midst of his World’s Hottest Tour, which hit California’s SoFi Stadium on Sunday (October 2) night. Cardi appeared as a special guest for the evening, and following a performance that included her hit “Bodak Yellow,” took to Twitter to say she was shocked by the number of people who attended the gig.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Pays Tribute To PnB Rock During Homecoming Concert
Prince George’s County, MD – Meek Mill paid tribute to the late PnB Rock during a recent homecoming concert at Bowie State University. Footage of Meek’s performance showed him taking a few moments on stage to speak about the “Fleek” rapper, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles last month.
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Shows Off New Grills Spelling Out Support For Black Businesses
Ludacris has a message for fans after getting a new set of gold grills fitted, and he took to social media to get his point across. On Sunday (October 2), Luda posted a video on Instagram showing off his new pair of grills. In the clip, the Atlanta native can be seen standing in front of a brick wall while wearing an all-black outfit with his braids appearing to be freshly done.
