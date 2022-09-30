38 Easy Fall Salads You'll Want To Eat For Lunch Every Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. No matter how you play it, a dish rack will never be a beautiful object. And I would know, because as a stylist, it’s always the first item I hide when photographing a kitchen. Even the more modern ones out there, like Yamazaki’s Tosca model, still look clunky and take up precious counter space. But I have recently seen the light, and it is Food52’s Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack. I spotted it at a friend’s apartment and immediately noted that it’s good-looking and space saving. The unobtrusive rack lays flat over your sink, and when you’re done with your dishes, you can roll it up and stash it in a drawer.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO