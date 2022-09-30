38 Easy Fall Salads You'll Want To Eat For Lunch Every Day
1. Winter Squash and Arugula Salad
2. Sweet and Salty Fall Harvest Salad
3. Beetroot Salad with Spinach, Egg, and Capers Mayonnaise Dressing
4. Fall Harvest Salad with Maple Cider Vinaigrette
5. Roasted Golden Beet Salad with Bacon and Feta Crumbles
6. Harvest Salad with Citrus Champagne Vinaigrette
7. Autumn Panzanella
8. Kale, Apple, Pancetta Salad with Maple-Walnut Dressing
9. Persimmon, Pomegranate, and Ricotta Salad
10. Lentil Salad with Pear, Gorgonzola, and Bacon
11. Kale and Fall Fruit Salad with Cider Poppy Seed Dressing
12. Blackberry Honey Walnut Salad
13. Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Turmeric and Tahini
14. Roasted Fennel Salad with Apple and Radicchio
15. Fall Chicken Avocado Pear Salad
16. Pear, Raspberry, and Pistachio Salad
17. Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon, and Burrata Salad
18. Roasted Sweet Potato, Squash, and Chickpea Fall Salad
19. Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
20. Broccoli Apple Salad with Creamy Lemon-Tahini Dressing
21. Autumn Fruit Salad with Cinnamon Greek Yogurt Dressing
22. Kale Salad with Salmon, Pomegranate, and Orange Coconut Vinaigrette
23. Apple Spinach Salad with Sweet and Sour Poppyseed Dressing
24. Pistachio, Cherry, and Feta Quinoa Salad
25. Apples and Celery Pasta Salad with Light Caesar Dressing
26. Beet and Carrot Salad with Pomegranate and Pumpkin Seeds
27. Apple Pecan Salad with a Maple Vinaigrette
28. Autumn Crunch Pasta Salad
29. Mixed Bean and Wild Rice Salad
30. Roasted Carrot and Beet Salad
31. Harvest Cobb Salad
32. Brown Butter Pasta Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
33. Chicken Walnut Salad with Grapes and Apples
34. Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad
35. Roasted Cauliflower and Cranberry Salad
36. Moroccan Carrot and Quinoa Salad
37. Fall Salad with Lentils, Grapes, and Roasted Pumpkin
38. Apple Chicken Salad
This article contains content previously curated by Ryan Kincaid, Tom Vellner, and Melissa Jameson. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.
Comments / 0