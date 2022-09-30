ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

38 Easy Fall Salads You'll Want To Eat For Lunch Every Day

By Melissa Jameson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

1. Winter Squash and Arugula Salad

Roasting winter squash for this salad means that at the end of the day, your place will smell wonderful AND you'll have a beautiful dinner to put on the table.

Recipe: Winter Squash and Arugula Salad

saltandserenity.com

2. Sweet and Salty Fall Harvest Salad

The combination of flavors and textures in this salad is a total win. Soft, salty Brie and spiced butternut squash balance out the sweet candied pecans and the crunch of the Honeycrisp apples.

Recipe: Sweet and Salty Fall Harvest Salad

smells-like-home.com

3. Beetroot Salad with Spinach, Egg, and Capers Mayonnaise Dressing

This harvest salad is beautiful, delicious, and packed with protein. You can have it all.

Recipe: Beetroot Salad with Spinach, Egg, and Capers Mayonnaise Dressing

karlasnordickitchen.com

4. Fall Harvest Salad with Maple Cider Vinaigrette

The maple cider vinaigrette brings the flavors of butternut squash, pecans, blue cheese, pear, and pomegranate together.

Recipe: Fall Harvest Salad with Maple Cider Vinaigrette

jessiemonds.com

5. Roasted Golden Beet Salad with Bacon and Feta Crumbles

The roasted golden beets are almost too beautiful to eat. Almost.

Recipe: Roasted Golden Beet Salad with Bacon and Feta Crumbles

colorfuleatsnutrition.com

6. Harvest Salad with Citrus Champagne Vinaigrette

You don't have to follow this recipe exactly. Use whatever greens and proteins you have on hand.

Recipe: Harvest Salad with Citrus Champagne Vinaigrette

heatherbullard.com

7. Autumn Panzanella

Panzanella is an Italian bread salad. That's right, BREAD SALAD. This version mixes in roasted artichokes, lentils, and a roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Recipe: Autumn Panzanella

thelazymomcooks.com

8. Kale, Apple, Pancetta Salad with Maple-Walnut Dressing

All hail kale.

Recipe: Kale, Apple, Pancetta Salad with Maple-Walnut Dressing

aidamollenkamp.com

9. Persimmon, Pomegranate, and Ricotta Salad

In Ancient Greece, persimmons were known as the "fruit of the gods."

Recipe: Persimmon, Pomegranate, and Ricotta Salad

whatsgabycooking.com

10. Lentil Salad with Pear, Gorgonzola, and Bacon

MORE BACON.

Recipe: Lentil Salad with Pear, Gorgonzola, and Bacon

simply-delicious-food.com

11. Kale and Fall Fruit Salad with Cider Poppy Seed Dressing

You want pears? Sure! How about cranberries? Gotcha covered. Figs? NO PROBLEM. Pomegranate too? Why not!!! And some grapes to top it off? Dig the eff in. Consider this the queen of fall salads.

Recipe: Kale and Fall Fruit Salad with Cider Poppy Seed Dressing

theviewfromgreatisland.com

12. Blackberry Honey Walnut Salad

Listen, the rainbow of ingredients in this salad is mouth-watering, but the real star here? The blackberry vinaigrette: sweet blackberry jam mixed with tangy balsamic vinegar and Dijon, a splash of orange juice, honey, olive oil, and a hint of basil. Need I say more?

Recipe: Blackberry Honey Walnut Salad

carlsbadcravings.com

13. Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Turmeric and Tahini

This salad isn't just tasty, it's seriously on trend. I mean, cauliflower AND turmeric? What more could you want?

Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Turmeric and Tahini

oursaltykitchen.com

14. Roasted Fennel Salad with Apple and Radicchio

This salad looks pretty fancy, right? Like some kind of abstract art? Well, you'll be psyched to hear that it's suuuper simple to toss together. You'll be enjoying its crisp, crunchy goodness in about 30 minutes.

Recipe: Roasted Fennel Salad with Apple and Radicchio

oursaltykitchen.com

15. Fall Chicken Avocado Pear Salad

Who says avocado's only for summer?

Recipe: Fall Chicken Avocado Pear Salad

addapinch.com

16. Pear, Raspberry, and Pistachio Salad

If you've never had pistachios in your salad, get ready to become a full-fledged fan. They add the perfect nutty bite to this bright and tart bowl. And that creamy poppy seed dressing? Hellooo, new favorite.

Recipe: Pear, Raspberry, and Pistachio Salad

therecipecritic.com

17. Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon, and Burrata Salad

All I'm saying is that you could become a pro at prepping this salad throughout fall and then serve it as your signature side dish once Thanksgiving rolls around. Your relatives will flip for the crisp, sweet persimmons and the soft burrata.

Recipe: Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon, and Burrata Salad

halfbakedharvest.com

18. Roasted Sweet Potato, Squash, and Chickpea Fall Salad

Loaded with chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, delicata squash, cranberries, and feta, this salad is hearty as heck. You just mind find yourself bringing it to work again and again and again.

Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato, Squash, and Chickpea Fall Salad

runningtothekitchen.com

19. Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Fall wouldn't be complete without this salad. We're talking crisp apples, dried cranberries, feta, and walnuts. Why mess with a classic?

Recipe: Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

lecremedelacrumb.com

20. Broccoli Apple Salad with Creamy Lemon-Tahini Dressing

This crunchy, fresh salad comes together in a flash.

Recipe: Broccoli Apple Salad with Creamy Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Kitchen Treaty / Via kitchentreaty.com

21. Autumn Fruit Salad with Cinnamon Greek Yogurt Dressing

Greek yogurt in a salad — it's a thing.

Recipe: Autumn Fruit Salad with Cinnamon Greek Yogurt Dressing

Kitchen Treaty / Via kitchentreaty.com

22. Kale Salad with Salmon, Pomegranate, and Orange Coconut Vinaigrette

This salad is packed with seven super foods to make it a quick and healthy dinner.

Recipe: Kale Salad with Salmon, Pomegranate, and Orange Coconut Vinaigrette

Food Faith Fitness / Via foodfaithfitness.com

23. Apple Spinach Salad with Sweet and Sour Poppyseed Dressing

You'll want to lick this dressing off a spoon!

Recipe: Apple Spinach Salad with Sweet and Sour Poppyseed Dressing

The Blond Cook / Via theblondcook.com

24. Pistachio, Cherry, and Feta Quinoa Salad

This quinoa salad is sweet, crunchy, and has a little tang! Plus, it's gluten free!

Recipe: Pistachio, Cherry, and Feta Quinoa Salad

Food, Faith, Fitness / Via foodfaithfitness.com

25. Apples and Celery Pasta Salad with Light Caesar Dressing

You'll love this salad, even if you're not a celery fanatic — satisfaction guaranteed.

Recipe: Apples and Celery Pasta Salad with Light Caesar Dressing

Diethood / Via diethood.com

26. Beet and Carrot Salad with Pomegranate and Pumpkin Seeds

The perfect detox fall salad!

Recipe: Beet and Carrot Salad with Pomegranate and Pumpkin Seeds

An Edible Mosaic / Via anediblemosaic.com

27. Apple Pecan Salad with a Maple Vinaigrette

An easy fall salad with sweet red apples, crunchy candied pecans, feta cheese, and a quick maple vinaigrette dressing you will love!

Recipe: Apple Pecan Salad with a Maple Vinaigrette

Le Creme De La Crumb / Via lecremedelacrumb.com

28. Autumn Crunch Pasta Salad

The perfect healthy fall salad!

Recipe: Autumn Crunch Pasta Salad

Chelsea's Messy Apron / Via chelseasmessyapron.com

29. Mixed Bean and Wild Rice Salad

Nutty and chewy wild rice pairs well with the creamy Cannellini beans, chickpeas, celery, butternut squash, and a simple red wine vinaigrette.

Recipe: Mixed Bean and Wild Rice Salad

Life Made Sweeter / Via lifemadesweeter.com

30. Roasted Carrot and Beet Salad

Aggressively fall, if I do say so myself.

Recipe: Roasted Carrot & Beet Salad

withfoodandlove.com

31. Harvest Cobb Salad

My body is ready.

Recipe: Harvest Cobb Salad

damndelicious.net

32. Brown Butter Pasta Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Seasonal salads FTW.

Recipe: Brown Butter Pasta Salad with Sweet Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

twopeasandtheirpod.com

33. Chicken Walnut Salad with Grapes and Apples

Loaded with chicken and Omega-3-rich walnuts, this salad packs a punch.

Recipe: Chicken Walnut Salad with Grapes and Apples

lifemadesimplebakes.com

34. Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Autumn in a bowl, essentially.

Recipe: Butternut Squash & Cranberry Quinoa Salad

littlebroken.com

35. Roasted Cauliflower and Cranberry Salad

Fair warning that you'll want to put the lemon dressing on just about everything.

Recipe : Roasted Cauliflower & Cranberry Salad

justataste.com

36. Moroccan Carrot and Quinoa Salad

The quick spice mix — of cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and ginger — makes all the difference.

Recipe: Moroccan Carrot & Quinoa Salad

happyheartedkitchen.com

37. Fall Salad with Lentils, Grapes, and Roasted Pumpkin

Lentils don't just belong in stews and soups — this salad proves it.

Recipe: Fall Salad with Lentils, Grapes & Roasted Pumpkin

theawesomegreen.com

38. Apple Chicken Salad

Lean and green.

Recipe: Apple Chicken Salad

gimmesomeoven.com

This article contains content previously curated by Ryan Kincaid, Tom Vellner, and Melissa Jameson. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.

