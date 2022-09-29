ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Recap: Chet Holmgren's post-injury press conference

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren met with local media on Thursday for the first time since suffering his Lisfranc injury. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also spoke about Holmgren’s injury.

Holmgren suffered the rare basketball foot injury during a Seattle Pro-Am in August. Following the event, the Thunder announced that the 20-year-old will miss his entire rookie season.

Throughout the presser, Holmgren sounded optimistic about his long-term return and views the season-ending injury as just a setback he will overcome.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the press conference as Holmgren continues to rehab his foot injury and the team continues to hold training camp.

