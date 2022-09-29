Read full article on original website
Factbox-Over 560,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian
(Reuters) – Over 560,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida on Monday, four days after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state on Sept. 28-29. The death toll from the storm climbed past 80 as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery whose costs are expected in the tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved one of the most contentious bills before him this year
California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved one of the most contentious bills before him this year. It’s a measure aiding efforts by farmworkers to unionize that was backed by President Biden and Vice President Harris. Their support put Newsom in a difficult political position after his office previously criticized the proposal. But Newsom negotiated upcoming changes before signing the bill.
