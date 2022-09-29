(Reuters) – Over 560,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida on Monday, four days after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state on Sept. 28-29. The death toll from the storm climbed past 80 as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery whose costs are expected in the tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response.

