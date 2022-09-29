Read full article on original website
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
MLive.com
Player props featuring Cooper Kupp for MNF between Rams vs. 49ers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All eyes are on the NFL on Monday nights, and there is a great matchup to finish off Week 4. The Los Angeles...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis – Dameon Pierce Delivers!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
WFRV Local 5
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up in a […]
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones returns to the game in Week 4
Daniel Jones has returned to the game for the Giants after Tyrod Taylor went to the locker room with an apparent injury. (Jonathan Jones on Twitter ) Jones was listed as questionable and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who was then injured himself on a running play. Jones is clearly not able to take snaps and throw as the Giants’ are running the wildcat with Saquon Barkley. Jones’ ankle injury and Tyrod Taylor’s injury are going to be worth monitoring moving forward.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones on the sideline with an ankle injury, officially questionable
Daniel Jones was limping after being sacked on the Giants’ last offensive drive. Tyrod Taylor is in the game for the Giants as the medical staff tends to Jones’ ankle. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Jones is officially listed as questionable to return for the Giants....
fantasypros.com
Myles Garrett's shoulder injury expected to hinder him for 2-4 weeks
To be clear, Schefter does not say that Garrett will miss any game beyond Week 4's matchup against the Falcons, and specifically states that he could return next week against the Chargers. But the shoulder injury Garrett suffered in his car accident reportedly could affect him for up to a month. He also suffered a biceps strain, so even if he does return soon, fantasy managers should expect his effectiveness and usage to be impacted by his injuries. That will be a blow to the Browns D/ST and fantasy managers should take it into account when evaluating their options who face Cleveland over the next several weeks.
fantasypros.com
Shaquille Leonard expected to play in Week 4
Leonard is a key cog and the captain of the Colts defense, so his return should be a major boon to a unit that has already been performing well in his absence. Even if he is active, he'll likely be on a snap count for his first game given his back injury. Nevertheless, his return should be a boost for the Colts D/ST on Sunday and going forward.
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Bosa had been placed on IR already and was expected to miss significant time, but this timeline crystallizes that he'll be out for nearly the entire fantasy season. As Schefter notes, even if Bosa is able to return, he's unlikely to do so at his normal level of production. He was one of the - if not the single - biggest cog in the Chargers defense, and his absence effectively removes the Chargers D/ST as an every-week starter.
Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4
Fantasy football managers have been thrilled through three weeks with their selection of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But St. Brown owners are going to have make other plans on Sunday. The Lions receiver has officially been ruled out for the Week 4 game against the Seahawks. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is […] The post Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fantasypros.com
Michael Badgley signed by the Bears Saturday
Michael Badgley has been signed to the Bears’ practice squad Saturday. He has been elevated to the active roster with kicker Cairo Santos not traveling with the team. (Around the NFL on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cairo Santos did not travel with the team for personal reasons, leading to the...
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 4 (2022)
Fortune favors the bold, right? As Matthew Freedman said on a recent episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast, “I’m not drafting to come in third place.” Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The...
fantasypros.com
Shaquille Leonard headed to the locker room
Shaquille Leonard walked off the field with the trainers to the locker room after colliding with a teammate. He is currently being evaluated for a head injury. (Zak Keefer on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Leonard was making his season debut against the Titans after missing the first three weeks of the...
fantasypros.com
Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) to be game-time decision
Patterson has been dealing with a knee injury that has given him issues at practice all week, and it's still unclear if he will have to miss Week 4. He reportedly plans to play Sunday, but the team wants to exercise caution with the veteran's injury. If he can't go Sunday, fantasy managers can look for rookie Tyler Allgeier to see an uptick in carries in his absence.
fantasypros.com
Treylon Burks (lower leg) carted to locker room
It looked like Burks's right lower leg was rolled upon, causing his exit. Before the injury, Burks had caught two passes for 14 yards. We will update you when we have more information.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (ankle) to 'give it a shot' to play in Week 4
It’s expected Brian Hoyer will be starting Sunday. But Mac Jones is still going to give it an effort to see if his ankle will respond to the point of being able to play. It might come down to a game-time decision. (Karen Guregian on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It...
