To be clear, Schefter does not say that Garrett will miss any game beyond Week 4's matchup against the Falcons, and specifically states that he could return next week against the Chargers. But the shoulder injury Garrett suffered in his car accident reportedly could affect him for up to a month. He also suffered a biceps strain, so even if he does return soon, fantasy managers should expect his effectiveness and usage to be impacted by his injuries. That will be a blow to the Browns D/ST and fantasy managers should take it into account when evaluating their options who face Cleveland over the next several weeks.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO