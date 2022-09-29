One of the most iconic albums in the Janet Jackson canon was by far the singer’s most daring. By 1997, Janet was 15 years apart from her innocent eponymous album and out of the shadow of her “King of Pop” older brother, Michael Jackson. A chameleon in her own right, Janet continued to evolve, whether coming into her own on 1986 LP Control, pushing social consciousness on 1989’s Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, or expressing her sexuality on 1993’s Janet.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO