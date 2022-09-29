Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer Launches Her Own Digital Television Network, KeyTV
Keke Palmer is stepping further into her purpose, announcing on Friday (Sept. 30), the launch of her new digital television network. KeyTV, is a network started by the 29-year-old actress, opening doors for a “new generation of creators.”. In the clip posted on Friday to promote the network, Palmer’s...
Kim Kardashian Advocates For Gunna’s Release, Amid RICO Case
Kim Kardashian is pushing for rapper Gunna to be released after being linked to an Atlanta RICO case with rapper Young Thug. Gunna reportedly filed paperwork for a third bond hearing and shared that his legal team is arguing that there isn’t sufficient evidence to continue to hold him. Kardashian also took to her Instagram story to advocate for the artist.
‘The Velvet Rope’ Turns 25: Janet Jackson’s Most Personal Album Reshaped R&B Forever
One of the most iconic albums in the Janet Jackson canon was by far the singer’s most daring. By 1997, Janet was 15 years apart from her innocent eponymous album and out of the shadow of her “King of Pop” older brother, Michael Jackson. A chameleon in her own right, Janet continued to evolve, whether coming into her own on 1986 LP Control, pushing social consciousness on 1989’s Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, or expressing her sexuality on 1993’s Janet.
‘Smile’ Star Jesse T. Usher Feels Horror Films Are Becoming More Grounded In Storytelling And Shares His Favorite Horror Film
Sometimes a smile isn’t always so warm. Paramount Pictures is bringing a new type of horror where facing your traumas may be scarier than one thinks. The film follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain after witnessing a patient kill herself after being possessed. As terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
‘A Different World’ Cast Reunites For Their 35th Anniversary
The cast of A Different World reunited for it’s 35th anniversary in Wilmington, Delaware at Wilmington Public Library for a panel to celebrate the milestone. In attendance were Cree Summer, Dawnn Lewis, Daryll Bell, Jasmine Guy, Charnele Brown, and Kadeem Harrison who were all smiles in an Instagram story post from Summer’s social media account which she captioned “35 years of love.”
Miracle Watts Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Fabulous Nursery For Baby Xi Leì Lepley!
Miracle Watts is giving fans a glimpse into her nursery! On Friday (Sept. 30), the soon-to-be mom took to Instagram with a video showing the lovely way she designed her baby’s room. The pregnant P-Valley actress also used the occasion to unveil the name of her unborn child. “XI...
