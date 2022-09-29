ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County

Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian

Courtney Long, an Englewood resident her entire life, has battled a few storms in her life, but Hurricane Ian was different. Long said she has been in Florida during Hurricane Irma, Andrew, and Hugo. But, what Long didn’t know at the time, like countless other Southwest Floridians, was how strong Hurricane Ian was.
floridapolitics.com

Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K

— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
kazu.org

See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities. ⁠
WFLA

Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian

Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
kazu.org

Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
