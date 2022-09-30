Shelter for women veterans reopens in Ballston Spa; group updates on next project (with 19 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Darlene Delancey, executive director of the VA medical center in Albany. talks at the reopening of the Guardian House on Route 50 in Ballston Spa on Wednesday.

BALLSTON SPA – With right hands placed over their hearts and facing several U.S. flags just outside Guardian House in Ballston Spa, a group of approximately 50 people sang Wednesday the last several lines of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The song was part of the opening moments to celebrate the grand reopening of Guardian House, a home for women veterans. The building had been under reconstruction for several months for remodeling to create bathrooms in each of the seven rooms in the building, according to Michelle Straight, the interim executive director of Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, which operates Guardian House.

“We will not stop,” Straight said about supporting veterans.

The house is the only Veterans Affairs-funded women’s transitional housing program in the state, according to Cheryl Hage-Perez, the coalition’s chief knowledge officer.

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition was awarded a $756,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to construct the bathrooms at both Guardian House and then Vet House, the men’s housing complex located at 36 Church St.

During the construction, the Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs housed the veterans and the Route 50 Diner provided meals.

“I’m proud of Ballston Spa to be able to give back to the community,” said Darlene DeLancey, the executive director of the VA medical center in Albany. “Any one of us could be homeless at any one time.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Hage-Perez announced that the organization will be going in front of the Ballston Planning Board at the end of October for a preliminary site plan review and hopes of final approval to begin construction on Foreverly House, a duplex that will house single-mother veterans and their children.

Hage-Perez said the project costs around $679,000 to date, but that doesn’t include the reduction for materials and work they’ve had donated.

So far they’ve had countertops, cabinets, all the appliances and even the work to construct the basement donated by companies.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate,” she said.

Hage-Perez said the hope is to break ground in December.

Once the first duplex is up and running, Hage-Perez said they plan to build two more duplexes on the four acres of property the organization owns at 1214 Saratoga Road.

Director of New York State Division of Veteran Services Viviana DeCohen, dubbed “Momma V” by the people she helps, said the housing program is an example of “putting your money where your mouth is.”

“I know this from the perspective of having transitioned out of the military and having a very difficult transition,” said DeCohen, who served in the Marine Corp from 1983 to 1987. “I know what it is to have lost a home and lost everything, and have to depend on someone else for a place to sleep.”

Because of that experience, DeCohen said, she was happy to support the project and the women veterans it serves.

“People don’t realize there’s not enough you can do to thank them for their service,” she said.

Christine Rem, who served in the Army Reserves for 30 years, including going into active duty in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, runs a five-bedroom home for veterans in Troy. She said she applied for the same grant as the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition. Seeing what they have done with the veteran housing program in Saratoga County gives her hope.

“I have a wide variety of women veterans that I’m in contact with and work with and I think this is wonderful,” she said.

