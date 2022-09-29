Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
WDEF
Chattanooga Pride holds annual ‘Pride Parade and Festival’
Concluding what has been an eventful Pride Week for the 2022 Chattanooga Pride Board was a swamping turnout for their annual Pride Parade and Festival. Several LGBTQ plus community members and allies were more than willing to speak out about the controversial video showing of a local child participating in a ‘family friendly drag show’ at Wanderlinger Brewing Company last week.
williamsonherald.com
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Students Receive Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported
Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
newstalk941.com
Tractor Supply In Sparta Working Towards November Opening Date
The Tractor Supply Company location in Sparta will have its grand-opening on November 5th. That is according to Store Manager Olivia Jones. Jones said the store will offer a full garden center, a drive-thru for large items and other standard merchandise. ‘We still have some construction workers trying to finish...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
newstalk941.com
Young Cookeville Native To Star In New Mini Drama Series On Peacock
A young Cookeville native is set to star in a new Peacock streaming show called “A Friend of the Family,” which airs on Thursday. 9-year-old Elle Lisic plays Susan, the sister of an Idaho girl abducted twice by a neighbor in the 1970s. The 9-episode series chronicles the true story of the events.
wgnsradio.com
$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
Bedford County Government and City of Shelbyville Earn Award for Excellence in Philanthropy
During a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Sept. 30, at the site of the new Bedford County Higher Education Center / Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville, Tennessee Board of Regents presented both Bedford County government and the City of Shelbyville with its Regents Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The two governments cooperated in purchasing land and making a portion of 231 North Business Park available for the new school.
1 dead after house fire in Walterhill
Crews were called to a burning home on South Epps Wood Court around noon.
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Coffee County to Honor Volunteers
Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted. These awards celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service. “Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,” said Lamar Wilkie, the program’s coordinator for Coffee County. “It...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0