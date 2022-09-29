ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

State Hopefuls Debate in Hampton Bays

From abortion to affordable housing, bail reform to later start times for public schools, candidates for state office weighed in on an array of topics as debate season commenced locally,... more. Suffolk County government’s computer network was struck on September 8 by a massive cyberattack, and last week — three...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
TBR News Media

Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce

Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
State
New York State
City
East Moriches, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Montauk, NY
Bridgehampton, NY
Government
City
Bridgehampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Government
East Moriches, NY
Government
Sag Harbor, NY
Government
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of October 1, 2022 - October 8, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
JERICHO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Joplin
HuntingtonNow

Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons

Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Hamptons#Localevent#Sculpture Garden#Festival#Long Island#Art#Church#Ny Scenic Bike Ride#Ny Experience#East Hampton Hist
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment

Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
AMITYVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy