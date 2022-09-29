Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenEast Lyme, CT
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Related
27east.com
State Hopefuls Debate in Hampton Bays
From abortion to affordable housing, bail reform to later start times for public schools, candidates for state office weighed in on an array of topics as debate season commenced locally,... more. Suffolk County government’s computer network was struck on September 8 by a massive cyberattack, and last week — three...
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
NewsTimes
‘American Horror Story’ films scenes for season 11 in Westchester, NY
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cast and crew members of "American Horror Story" filming scenes for its 11th season in White Plains, NY on Sept. 30. During filming, lights and other equipment were set up around Turnure Park to illuminate it during the evening....
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of October 1, 2022 - October 8, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
RELATED PEOPLE
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons
Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road Closures, Delays Expected During Services For EMT From Huntington Station Killed In NYC
Motorists on Long Island are being advised of potential road closures and traffic delays during services that will be held for a New York City Fire Department EMT from Suffolk County who was killed in a stabbing last week. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
'All of a sudden, we don't have a venue anymore.' LI couples forced to make wedding changes as Smithtown ends deal with caterer
Some Long Island couples were thrown a major curve ball when they learned the caterer providing the reception was no longer servicing their wedding venue.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment
Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
Comments / 0