Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
1 dead after house fire in Walterhill
Crews were called to a burning home on South Epps Wood Court around noon.
Local Students Receive Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported
Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.
WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
Bedford County Government and City of Shelbyville Earn Award for Excellence in Philanthropy
During a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Sept. 30, at the site of the new Bedford County Higher Education Center / Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville, Tennessee Board of Regents presented both Bedford County government and the City of Shelbyville with its Regents Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The two governments cooperated in purchasing land and making a portion of 231 North Business Park available for the new school.
Body found inside burning car at Wilson County boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th
The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM. The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers...
Special Manchester Recreation Events
The Manchester Recreation Center first-ever Halloween bash and movie will take place at Rotary Park on October 22nd. There will be games, a costume contest, a cake walk, and a few other activities taking place before the movie, DC League of Super-Pets. The second is our Common John 5k and...
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
Nashville Tequila Festival
The Nashville Tequila Festival is Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at oneC1TY. This event will feature 70+ types of tequila, skull face painting, tacos, DJs, and a photo booth. Make sure to dress in your best Halloween costume! General admission tickets are $55. Admission is 21 and over only.
