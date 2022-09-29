ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Local Students Receive Scholarships

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Area students on Fall Break next week

Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
Tullahoma, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
On Target News

No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported

Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#K12#Linus Covid#General Health#The Tcs Dashboard#Tcs
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSMV

Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
On Target News

Coffee County to Honor Volunteers

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted. These awards celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service. “Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,” said Lamar Wilkie, the program’s coordinator for Coffee County. “It...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy