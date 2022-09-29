Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.

