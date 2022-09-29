Read full article on original website
Local Students Receive Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported
Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
Coffee County to Honor Volunteers
Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted. These awards celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service. “Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,” said Lamar Wilkie, the program’s coordinator for Coffee County. “It...
Coffee County residents express concerns about dangerous road, guardrail
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Allen Reed has lived off Lyndell Bell Road in Manchester for two years now and he’s concerned about the dangerous stretch of the road near Normandy Lake. He says it’s extremely dangerous every time it rains. “I just get ready to hear...
Tullahoma police seeks public’s help to identify person of interest
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the person(s) pictured above. If you have any information please contact Detective Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov.
