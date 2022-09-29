Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Red Sox make 4 roster moves, including optioning Jarren Duran, recalling Josh Winckowski
TORONTO — The Red Sox made four roster moves before Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre. They optioned both outfielder Jarren Duran and relief pitcher Tyler Danish. Both will remain with the major league club on the taxi squad as the minor league has ended.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
Tigers: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023
DETROIT -- The first question of what should be a busy offseason for the Detroit Tigers has already been answered: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023. “We expect Miggy to be here. We expect him to do his part in the offseason to prepare himself to be healthy and productive and the icon that he is,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
Look: Favorite Sideline Reporter 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary swimsuit model Marisa Miller is best known for her work in front of the camera, but she's done it in more ways than one. Miller once served as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports, working with the NFL and college football. In fact, one of her sideline interviews with...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Emotional Press Conference
This week's health scare seems to have put things in perspective for Cardinals star pass rusher JJ Watt. During Sunday's postgame press conference, an emotional Watt spoke on the juxtaposition of seeing ultrasounds of his soon-to-be son vs. his own heart examination days prior. For months we've been looking at...
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
Aaron Glenn's head-coaching star fading fast as Detroit Lions' defense struggles
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field. Three up. TE T.J. Hockenson: The forgotten man in the Lions’ offense the first three games, Hockenson...
