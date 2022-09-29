ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Justin Verlander
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023

DETROIT -- The first question of what should be a busy offseason for the Detroit Tigers has already been answered: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023. “We expect Miggy to be here. We expect him to do his part in the offseason to prepare himself to be healthy and productive and the icon that he is,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Favorite Sideline Reporter 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Legendary swimsuit model Marisa Miller is best known for her work in front of the camera, but she's done it in more ways than one. Miller once served as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports, working with the NFL and college football. In fact, one of her sideline interviews with...
NFL
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Emotional Press Conference

This week's health scare seems to have put things in perspective for Cardinals star pass rusher JJ Watt. During Sunday's postgame press conference, an emotional Watt spoke on the juxtaposition of seeing ultrasounds of his soon-to-be son vs. his own heart examination days prior. For months we've been looking at...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy