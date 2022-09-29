The final day of the 2022 major league baseball regular season is Wednesday, October 5. For teams that have clinched a postseason spot, their eyes are set on playoff baseball. While the postseason doesn’t begin for another week, there are decisions that must be made in the coming days. One of those decisions is the postseason rotation. Having clinched a first round bye, the Houston Astros have the luxury to alter their current rotation in whichever way they want. Houston has employed a six-man rotation for much of the season, so they have no shortage of starting pitching options. These are the candidates for the Astros’ playoff rotation.

