Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Are Braves preparing to move on from Mike Soroka?
The Braves recently signed Charlie Morton to an extension. That could mean that Mike Soroka, who has been battling injury, is out of Atlanta at the start of next season.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Tigers: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023
DETROIT -- The first question of what should be a busy offseason for the Detroit Tigers has already been answered: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023. “We expect Miggy to be here. We expect him to do his part in the offseason to prepare himself to be healthy and productive and the icon that he is,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
Candidates for Astros Playoff Rotation
The final day of the 2022 major league baseball regular season is Wednesday, October 5. For teams that have clinched a postseason spot, their eyes are set on playoff baseball. While the postseason doesn’t begin for another week, there are decisions that must be made in the coming days. One of those decisions is the postseason rotation. Having clinched a first round bye, the Houston Astros have the luxury to alter their current rotation in whichever way they want. Houston has employed a six-man rotation for much of the season, so they have no shortage of starting pitching options. These are the candidates for the Astros’ playoff rotation.
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Dodgers News: LA Sets New Record In Historic 2022 Season
The Dodgers don't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon
Oops! All Astros: Jayden Murray & Luke Berryhill
Throughout this offseason, we’re going over all the players to appear somewhere in the Astros system in 2022. Jayden Murray is a six-foot-one, 190 lb. right-handed starting pitcher from Vernal, UT. Born on April 11, 1997, Murray was initially chosen in the 23rd round of the 2019 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Dixie State University, with the 698th overall pick. Five players have made the majors after being chosen at that spot, most notable amongst them Scott Fletcher.
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
Lions sign OL Dan Skipper and K Dominik Eberle in series of roster moves
The Lions will have a new kicker for the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks in Ford Field. With regular kicker Austin Seibert ruled out with a groin injury, the Lions signed kicker Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. The Lions also signed offensive lineman Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the active roster.
