ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
lastwordonsports.com

USMNT Star Left ‘Dumbfounded’ by Former Chelsea Manager

It goes without saying that all elite sportsmen and women have to be self-assured to reach such heights. Football is the biggest example of this and there have been a number of players to question Thomas Tuchel during his time with Chelsea. The German manager ruffled the feathers of USMNT star Christian Pulisic particularly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Yardbarker

Liverpool star taken to hospital after suffering ankle injury

Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury for Schalke. Van den Berg joined Schalke on loan for the season during the summer transfer window, and he’s enjoyed an impressive start to life in Germany. After moving late in the window, Van...
SOCCER
The Guardian

FA investigates after referee sustains ‘significant injuries’ in on-pitch assault

The Football Association has said it is investigating “as a matter of urgency” an assault on a referee in an amateur match in Lancashire last weekend. The referee, Dave Bradshaw, was admitted to hospital with what he described as “significant injuries” after he was attacked by a Platt Bridge player during a South Lancashire Counties league game against Wigan Rose.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy