'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
Speaking to BonusCodeBets about the Brazilian, John Barnes said: “(Roberto) Firmino is my favourite striker in terms of what he gives his team not just in terms of scoring goals but work rate. “He’s the reason (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane scored all of those goals because of the...
Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford has already agreed Barcelona deal, with Xavi set to make 2023 move
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has agreed terms with Barcelona in the past – now a fresh move could see the No.10 leave Manchester for Catalonia
Watch Lionel Messi leave Kasper Schmeichel planted with stunning free kick as PSG star forgets Barcelona transfer talk
LIONEL MESSI curled a stunning free-kick beyond Kasper Schmeichel as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice. The Argentine is looking full of confidence again in front of goal after producing an underwhelming tally in his debut campaign in France. In the 28th minute of Saturday's clash, Messi rolled back the years with...
USMNT Star Left ‘Dumbfounded’ by Former Chelsea Manager
It goes without saying that all elite sportsmen and women have to be self-assured to reach such heights. Football is the biggest example of this and there have been a number of players to question Thomas Tuchel during his time with Chelsea. The German manager ruffled the feathers of USMNT star Christian Pulisic particularly.
Liverpool star taken to hospital after suffering ankle injury
Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury for Schalke. Van den Berg joined Schalke on loan for the season during the summer transfer window, and he’s enjoyed an impressive start to life in Germany. After moving late in the window, Van...
FA investigates after referee sustains ‘significant injuries’ in on-pitch assault
The Football Association has said it is investigating “as a matter of urgency” an assault on a referee in an amateur match in Lancashire last weekend. The referee, Dave Bradshaw, was admitted to hospital with what he described as “significant injuries” after he was attacked by a Platt Bridge player during a South Lancashire Counties league game against Wigan Rose.
