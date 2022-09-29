ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

FA investigates after referee sustains ‘significant injuries’ in on-pitch assault

The Football Association has said it is investigating “as a matter of urgency” an assault on a referee in an amateur match in Lancashire last weekend. The referee, Dave Bradshaw, was admitted to hospital with what he described as “significant injuries” after he was attacked by a Platt Bridge player during a South Lancashire Counties league game against Wigan Rose.
