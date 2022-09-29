Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
Speaking to BonusCodeBets about the Brazilian, John Barnes said: “(Roberto) Firmino is my favourite striker in terms of what he gives his team not just in terms of scoring goals but work rate. “He’s the reason (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane scored all of those goals because of the...
FA investigates after referee sustains ‘significant injuries’ in on-pitch assault
The Football Association has said it is investigating “as a matter of urgency” an assault on a referee in an amateur match in Lancashire last weekend. The referee, Dave Bradshaw, was admitted to hospital with what he described as “significant injuries” after he was attacked by a Platt Bridge player during a South Lancashire Counties league game against Wigan Rose.
Comments / 0