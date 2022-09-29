ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

News Channel 3-12

Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com

Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022

The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bear Sighting in North Goleta

Bear sighting in Goleta North on October 1st at 5:30 a.m. How cool! I feel bad for these animals coming here hungry and thirsty, only to get killed for trying to survive.
GOLETA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcats lose game to Mission Prep

– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Mission Prep Friday night in San Luis Obispo, 28-7. Each team entered the game with a 2-0 conference record in the Mountain League. The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Bearcats drove the ball into the Royals’ red zone in the first quarter and fumbled on the Royals one yard line in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 14-0.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns

SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
CAMBRIA, CA
KTLA

Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor

Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Two people were rushed to a hospital from a multi-vehicle rollover crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Mission Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Devonshire Street and took two people to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
MISSION HILLS, CA
News Channel 3-12

27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police

Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
kvta.com

80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Shot

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting that left an 80-year-old Oxnard man in critical condition. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency personnel responded and transported the 80-year-old...
OXNARD, CA

