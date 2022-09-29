Read full article on original website
Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A unique pre-school on the South Coast is the first of its kind in the state
A small class of children, aged between 3 and 5, are sat outside on tree stumps reading a story. In fact, all of their early education takes place outdoors, as this is the first licensed outdoor pre-school in California - and it’s located here, at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Sighting in North Goleta
Bear sighting in Goleta North on October 1st at 5:30 a.m. How cool! I feel bad for these animals coming here hungry and thirsty, only to get killed for trying to survive.
Bearcats lose game to Mission Prep
– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Mission Prep Friday night in San Luis Obispo, 28-7. Each team entered the game with a 2-0 conference record in the Mountain League. The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Bearcats drove the ball into the Royals’ red zone in the first quarter and fumbled on the Royals one yard line in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 14-0.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Two injured in Lompoc motorcycle crash
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a crash that injured two motorcyclists Monday afternoon.
NBC Los Angeles
Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns
SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
SLOPD hosts first-ever groceries for guns event
The idea is simple people anonymously trade in their unwanted guns for grocery store gift cards no questions asked.
Colorful light exhibit coming to SLO for the holidays. Here’s a sneak peek
The art exhibit will be produced by one of the forces behind the Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
Still deadly after 67 years, James Dean crash site a landmark for legends, rebels and lost potential
CHOLAME, Calif. (CN) — On a barren stretch of highway in California’s San Luis Obispo County, semi trucks and weekend travelers barrel past a barbed wire fence adorned with a curious assortment of sunglasses, bras and license plates. For decades, visitors have stopped to reflect at this intersection...
2urbangirls.com
Two injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash in Mission Hills
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Two people were rushed to a hospital from a multi-vehicle rollover crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Mission Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Devonshire Street and took two people to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Shot
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting that left an 80-year-old Oxnard man in critical condition. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency personnel responded and transported the 80-year-old...
