US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.

The State Department designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as administration officials try to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Sanctions were imposed in July on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

“So long as Iran refuses a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will continue to enforce its sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products," said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The administration uses an August 2018 executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump as its authority to impose the sanctions.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working to renew the nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. The agreement placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which Iran insists it never received.

In addition, the U.S. has taken steps to punish Iran's government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained this month by the morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, and the government responded with a fierce crackdown. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on the morality police and the leaders of other Iranian law enforcement agencies, denying them access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S.

Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week.
French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several female demonstrators chopped off chunks of their hair and tossed them into the air as a gesture of liberation.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's national police says the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a convoy of cars on the outskirts of Zaporizhzha has risen to 30 people, including children. Police said 88 people were wounded in Friday's S-300 missile attack on a column...
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city of Lyman

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman. Russia’s Tass and RIA news agencies, which quoted the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement, according to The Associated Press. “In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement,...
World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
The Independent

Trump staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden in White House air conditioner, Haberman book reveals

A new book will soon reveal how a Donald Trump staffer stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into the White House air conditioning unit when the former president was transitioning out of office.According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, which traces the political journey of Mr Trump, an employee who worked for the then-Presidential Office Director John McEntee stuffed pictures of Joe Biden’s son in the AC unit, breaking it in the process.The book by Ms Haberman is set to be released on Tuesday and reports, among other things, how Mr Trump and his staff took...
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking

HELSINKI — (AP) — Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency...
The Guardian

Deadly fossil fuel in India: photo essay

Beauty Devi, 34, an illegal coalminer, lost her husband when he was 25 in an accident while he was extracting coal from an abandoned tunnel. Devi has two sons: Vishal Kumar, 13, and Naman Kumar, 11. She wakes up early in the morning, before sunrise, and heads towards an abandoned...
Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
Reuters

European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European telecoms providers are set to win their decade-long fight to make Big Tech pay for network costs, thanks to sympathetic EU regulators and the bloc's efforts to rein in U.S. tech giants, according to industry and regulatory sources, in the EU's strongest move yet to set a global standard.
'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2...
Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to begin the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law. In a ceremony in the Kremlin’s opulent white-and-gold St. George’s Hall, Putin and the heads of the four regions of Ukraine put their names on treaties for them to join Russia. The action represents a sharp escalation in the seven-month conflict in Ukraine.
With 52% of Brazil votes counted, Bolsonaro has slight lead

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — With 52% of the votes counted, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is slightly leading former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election. Bolsonaro has 46.3% support compared to 44.9% for da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party. Six other...
