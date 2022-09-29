ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFNiz_0iFjUSX900

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, a poll released on Thursday showed, with the far-right incumbent having lost momentum against his leftist rival as the Oct. 2 presidential election looms.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 48% of voter support versus 34% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 47% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.

Excluding blank and null ballots, Lula was seen winning 50% of the votes, while Bolsonaro had 36%. If Lula reaches 50% plus one vote in the first round, he will win the election outright and avoid a second round.

In the event of a second-round run-off on Oct. 30, Lula would garner the support of 54% of voters versus 39% for Bolsonaro, a 15-point advantage, according to the poll, down from 16 points a week ago.

Bolsonaro's approval rating edged down to 31%, compared to 32% one week ago; still above the 22% he held in December, after which his popularity ticked up thanks to welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation.

His disapproval came in at 44%, according to the poll, the same rate as a week ago but down from the 53% seen in December.

Datafolha conducted 6,800 in-person interviews between Sept. 27-29. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Alexandre Caverni; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Markets open up after Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil vote

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of a presidential election was cheered by financial markets on Monday, as expected by bankers and analysts after Sunday first round, as the race went to an Oct. 30 runoff.
WORLD
DOPE Quick Reads

After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles

Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
The Independent

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy