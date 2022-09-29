Read full article on original website
‘Why did it have to be him?’: Father of 2 killed in North Carolina Jeep crash
In Hickory Friday night, a father of two died after his Jeep plunged into a creek.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
Marchers of all ages turn out for Haywood County's first-ever March for Life event
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 1 marked the first Haywood County March for Life event, in which demonstrators showed support for pro-life legislation in North Carolina. The rally was hosted by the local Knights of Columbus Waynesville -- a charity organization of Catholic men -- in partnership with...
Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
Sycamore Shoals State Park Upcoming Events
27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at Park Visitor Center. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident
Country music star HARDY was involved in a serious tour bus accident as he was… The post HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident appeared first on Outsider.
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
Man stabs 5 at NC birthday party, including 2 women, deputies say
At the scene, deputies found three victims with multiple stab wounds "ranging in the area of the chest, neck and/or upper extremities."
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
2022 North Buncombe Homecoming Court
North Buncombe – The 2022 North Buncombe Football Homecoming Courtmembers are (left to right) Lulu Hunter, Gracie Edmonds, Charity Clinedinst, Lorena Alamo, JoJo Cooper (queen), Devon Davis (runner-up), Claire Dewey, Sofia Nave-Ingrao, Christina Harwood and Jasmine Iskandar. Photo by Clint Parker.
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
ETSU Bluegrass celebrating 40 years with concert
JOHNSON CITY — Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University will host a concert celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. This milestone anniversary concert will feature well-known and prominent artists...
1 dead in fatal Asheville crash
A person died in Asheville on Friday following a fatal crash Asheville Police Department says.
90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say
A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
