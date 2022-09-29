Related
Brewerytown Bakery
A relative newcomer (they opened in July 2022), Brewerytown Bakery is all about vegan items–from the cupcakes and muffins (from Crust Vegan Bakery) to the sandwiches and bagels (from Kismet Bagels). Treat your bagel like a blank canvas and top it with vegan sausage, scrambled “eggs,” chocolate spreads, or pile it high with veggies. Everything behind the glass case is good, making it an ideal place to fuel up before a Monday full of Zoom meetings and hoping your wifi gets knocked out.
Alchemy Organica
Some people think words like "plant-based" and "organic" don't belong in the same sentence as street tacos. But those people are wrong, and obviously have never been to Alchemy Organica. Besides gooey mulitas and stuffed burritos, this plant-based, organic Mexican food pop-up in Koreatown serves a flight of incredible tacos on hand-pressed blue corn tortillas every Tuesday night near Beverly and Kenmore. Expect thick chunks of seasoned potatoes and cactus, smoky mushroom al pastor topped with juicy pineapple, and a citrusy take on asada made with marinated seitan and “ancestral herbs.” If you’d like to help support this food stand’s journey toward opening a brick and mortar space, check out their GoFundMe donation page.
Canasta Kitchen
This Mexican restaurant based in Concord expanded into Alameda, and serves everything from ceviche to burritos and antojitos. They have excellent birria tacos, too. For $5.98, you’ll get a takeout box packed with two cheesy tacos (cheese is a $1 extra), a ton of limes and radishes, and a small cup of broth. Chips and salsa are included on the side. If you’re looking for a solid birria deal, this is it.
Rakkan Ramen
Many ramen places in the city usually only have one vegetarian ramen on the menu. And while it does prevent indecision, it’s nice to have options. Luckily, every single bowl at Rakkan Ramen in Uptown has a vegetable-based broth, and toppings like eggs and pork belly can be substituted with tofu and mushrooms. Their broth is light yet savory, and pairs well with their thin, chewy noodles. For a richer bowl, we like the Quartz, which has some miso added for extra depth and a little bit of sweetness. There’s plenty of group seating in the softly lit, narrow dining space, so it’s a good place to grab a bite with friends—just make sure to also split some crispy gyoza as an appetizer.
Chīsai Sushi Club
Quality, sub-$100 omakase isn’t exactly easy to find in SF. Luckily, Chīsai Sushi Club exists. The tiny Bernal Heights spot offers $90 omakase that includes 13 courses of nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and mini taiyakis for dessert. Aside from not costing half a month’s rent, everything that lands on the table is well-executed and excellent across the board. They also have a 17-course option for $120, plus a 13-course ($70) vegetarian version with things like confit leek and asparagus nigiri. Whatever you choose, just know the non-nigiri dishes lean smaller, so if you want to leave completely full consider adding a supplement, like uni carbonara or toro donburi. This laidback spot is also ideal for casual-yet-kind-of-fancy date nights (jeans are totally acceptable here), or dinners before hitting the nearby bars.
Rykn Cafe
Located in the same boutique hotel as Kodō, this daytime spot in the Arts District is ideal if you happen to be having a breakfast meeting with an influencer. Everything about the interior space is jaw-dropping, from smooth cement walls to the in-ground tree in the middle of the dining room, and it makes us feel like we’re at a serene tea garden.They only serve a short menu of drinks like a black sesame cappuccino and some pastries in the morning, but after 11am, you’ll find Japanese dishes like cold soba, nigiri, or a tsukune sauerkraut sandwich.
Ok's Deli
Asian American sandwiches are the name of the game at Ok’s Deli—and why it’s one of the most exciting lunch spots in the area. The takeout-only Oakland sandwich shop has a rotating menu of things like Italian combos and roast turkey sandwiches alongside ones filled with egg salad and spam. You’ll audibly gasp when you open the box containing the stunning Sichuan-spiced fried chicken sandwich with its huge juicy thigh, and swath of sweet sesame-ginger vinaigrette and honey mustard. Their equally stunning (and delicious) Vietnamese bánh mì is loaded with caramelized house spam, jalapeños, cilantro, cucumbers, and pickled daikon and carrots on an airy baguette. Sandwiches aside, their shelves are stocked with every type of fizzy drink, citrus juice, and potato chip imaginable. So grab some sweet corn Turtle Chips and a calamansi soda, and relish in the fact that you’ve made a very good midday decision.
Caravan Swim Club
Caravan Swim Club is a breezy, poolside spot at Westchester’s Hotel June where you can drink delicious cocktails in a cabana, but don’t expect a stand-out meal from its Baja-inspired menu. Apart from it being a convenient stop after landing at LAX and a chill place to have a drink, not much else makes this a distinctive destination. The menu is a mix of Mexican, Tex-Mex, and American dishes, all of which are listed at hotel prices (i.e., $25 for three shrimp tacos). Our biggest issue with the food at Caravan, however, is the overall lack of flavor. The cauliflower nachos are coated in a coconut turmeric cashew queso that tastes like unseasoned boiled cauliflower and those (expensive) shrimp tacos are fried in a bland beer batter. There are a few redeeming dishes on the menu, but for the most part, eating here felt like playing a game called, “do you taste anything, or is it just me?”
Fiish
With a name that your phone will relentlessly try to autocorrect, Fiish is a sushi bar in Culver City that serves respectable nigiri and has interesting menu concepts that help it stand out in a crowded market. There’s an 11-piece set called the Big Fiish that’s $58, making it the best bang for your buck and a good way to sample their dry-aged sashimi. The platter of beautiful nigiri comes topped with pickled onions, garlic ponzu, and dollops of aioli, but the actual fish is nothing noticeably different from the sushi served at some of our favorite (cheaper) spots like Sugarfish. We suggest coming to Fiish for the novelties: great vegan options like a silky miso eggplant nigiri and the low-ABV cocktails made with ponzu and actual wasabi. This isn't a revolutionary sushi bar, but it's a good pick for a light meal with cocktails or a fun dinner with plant-based friends.
Kale My Name
Kale My Name in Albany Park is a vegan restaurant with tons of utility. It’s open daily from 11am-10pm, has a full bar, and serves weekend brunch too. The space easily transitions from a bright cafe during the day to a dimly lit dinner spot at night, and the sprawling dining room has plenty of tables. Plus, the food is good. The long menu has everything from salads and seitan wraps, to delicious fried things like cauliflower chicken wings and mac and cheese balls. It's not a bunch of frankenfood masquerading as meat (though you can find some of that if you want) and a lot of the dishes are gluten and soy free.
The Sushi Samurai
Sushi Samurai has been around for over a decade, but it’s practically a whole new restaurant now that their menu is now entirely vegan. The small plates, rolls, and nigiri rely heavily on faux seafood, so you’ll find fishless options like tempura-battered konjac shrimp, imitation salmon sashimi, and spicy “tuna.” Your best bet is to stick with the fake shellfish—the texture is spot-on, and the tempura breading makes the konjac taste more similar to real prawns, as opposed to nigiri featuring striped slices of what resembles opaque Jell-O.
Cena Vegan
One of the more established plant-based taco vendors in LA, Cena Vegan has a cult following for its seitan-based “meats,” like pollo asado, carne asada, and al pastor that are marinated using family recipes and grilled for that smoky flavor. We’re also big fans of their saucy jackfruit barbacoa and their tofu skin birria tacos, which come with a side of vegan consomme for messy dipping. Aside from tacos topped with guacamole, salsa, and pickled red onion, they also do giant oversized tortas and nacho boats covered in a river of chipotle cashew cheese. You’ll find Cena popping up at various breweries around LA (check their Instagram), at Smorgasburg on Sundays, or doing pickup orders nightly from their kitchen space in Lincoln Heights.
Monster Pho
A rolling robot with tiered trays brings water to your table at Monster Phở in Oakland's Temescal. Moments later, it’ll reappear with your spring rolls in tow. The novelty of having a roving android serve you is one reason to keep this casual Vietnamese spot in mind for quick lunches, weeknight dinners, and comfort meals when you need to cry into some steamy beef phở after the longest week ever. The other is that everything from the rice plates and vermicelli bowls with charred meats to the bright green pandan waffles will make you feel cozier than the Sleepytime Bear. Plus, it’s impossible not to have a good time in the dining room filled with arcade games and a photo booth decked out with the very adorable monster mascot. Human staff will treat you like an old friend, whether they’re asking about how your family is doing or sneaking your kids a prize from the claw crane.
Yucca
We’re tired of hearing everyone slam London’s Mexican food scene. OK, we don’t have excellent food trucks on the side of the motorway like LA. But we do have Yucca on Fulham Road. A loud and proud Tex-Mex restaurant with bright red walls and a bottle of Cholula hot sauce on every table, Yucca is serving some A1 pescado tacos, gooey quesadillas, and a DIY fajita situation that arrives sizzling in a cast iron plate. With plenty of pescatarian, genuinely tasty vegetarian options, and a Mexican beer list, this spacious spot is perfect for a big group dinner with picky eaters. Oh, and there’s a covered terrace out front too.
Noble Rot
Sit back, relax, and listen as we write ourselves out of a job. There is no way to describe Noble Rot. To try and capture this charmer of a wine bar and restaurant in Bloomsbury would be like trying to describe that glorious suspended second right before you kiss someone for the first time. Mouth dry, pulse sprinting, vision kaleidoscoping to a blur of pores and eyelashes. You can try to write it down, try to explain it with hyperbole and theatrical hand gestures, but each meal at Noble Rot has the makings of a core memory. You don’t want to read about it, you need to live it.
Tú Lan Restaurant
Almost 50 years after they first opened, Tú Lan is still serving the same last meal-worthy imperial rolls, huge bowls of phở, and grilled meats over rice and vermicelli as they did back in the day. The Mid-Market Vietnamese spot is pretty straightforward—it has just a few seats in the back of the long space, a kitchen where you can see pork sizzling towards charred perfection on the grill, and quick service that’s efficient without feeling impersonal. The best part? Portions are huge, and you can get in and out for about $10, making a meal here one of the most cost-efficient in the city.
Irori
Irori’s website homepage has ‘Delivery & Takeaway’ plastered all over it, but you should know that this small, casual Japanese spot on Shepherds Bush Road also has a couple of tables and some high window seats inside. Order their refreshing California roll, which comes topped with spicy mayo swirls, a prawn tempura dragon roll, or their good-value sharing box for two, which has 42 pieces of sushi. The sushi is made to order and is an ideal lunch or dinner option when you’re looking to fill up on kaburimaki in west London.
Sugar Taco
Sugar Taco is the type of casual Mexican spot you visit to devour a platter of loaded nachos, a burrito, and goblet-sized chamoy margarita, minus all the dairy and meat that usually comes with it. There are also a few tacos on the menu at this West Hollywood spot, including seitan carne asada and jackfruit carnitas coated in a thick, savory sauce. Maybe the sauce is there to mask the vegan meat’s chewier texture, but we’re still fans of its tangy BBQ-like flavor. You know you’re not eating real meat, but these tacos are well-seasoned, come on warm corn tortillas, and the salsas aren’t half bad, either. Get the churro donuts, too.
Grandma's Philly
Grandma’s Philly is a casual BYOB in Midtown Village serving an extensive menu of Northern Thai food like papaya salad, Kad Prao basil chicken, and Pad Kee Mao drunken noodles. The most notable dishes, though, are inspired by the restaurant’s namesake, the chef’s grandmother. Everything is meant to be shared, from the perfectly spicy, deliciously creamy panang curry to the mountain of pineapple fried rice, but you’ll want to keep Grandma’s Meatballs to yourself. The tender beef meatballs covered in a slurpable sweet-savory sauce are unforgettable (and worth fighting over).
Mr. T
The first thing you might notice about Mr. T in Hollywood is a server walking around the dining room setting food on fire to the beat of a Jay-Z song. You’re looking at their comte and mimolette cheese flambé, which shows up in a few signature dishes at this fusion-y French spot on Sycamore St. The flaming dairy isn’t the only attraction here, but it does tell you what you need to know: Mr. T keeps it cool by sprinkling in a little Parisian attitude into everything it does. The menu melds street food with traditional French cooking, and you can watch the action in the open kitchen from seats at the counter. Drop in with a date and snack on minty-sweet tuna crudo or invite friends to crowd around a patio table for wagyu burgers, truffle mac and cheese, and chicken mille-feuille.
