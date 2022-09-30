ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PnB Rock killing: Alleged getaway driver arrested in Las Vegas, as police say teen son was gunman

By Sid Garcia via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ye0tR_0iFjLsT600

A man wanted in connection with the killing of rapper PnB Rock was apprehended in Las Vegas on Thursday, as authorities released stunning new details of how the fatal shooting allegedly occurred.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, the LAPD said in a statement.

The fugitive suspect and his 17-year-old son were also formally charged Thursday in the shooting at a South Los Angeles restaurant.

Court documents allege that Trone's son, considered a minor, is the one who actually pulled the trigger and robbed the rapper inside the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12. Freddy Trone allegedly acted as the getaway driver, while his wife stands accused of being an accessory after the fact.

The documents allege that Freddy Trone dropped his son off near the restaurant that day. His son was armed with a handgun and had his face covered with a mask.

The rapper was sitting inside the restaurant with his girlfriend, wearing what authorities described as "jewelry valued at several hundreds of thousands of dollars."

The teen allegedly pointed the gun at the rapper and demanded "Give me all of your jewelry now!"

The documents do not indicate if PnB Rock resisted, but say the teen shot the rapper in the chest while he was sitting at the table and then two more times in the back as he was falling to the ground.

He then allegedly removed jewelry off the rapper's dying body, including necklaces, rings and watches. He also took a watch from his girlfriend. The rapper was later transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Freddy Trone then allegedly drove up to the back of the strip mall parking lot and drove his son away, returning home but leaving the car parked a few blocks away.

Trone is expected to be booked in Las Vegas pending extradition to Los Angeles.

He and his 17-year-old son, who was arrested Tuesday in Lawndale, are charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts each of second-degree robbery involving the Sept. 12 killing of 30-year-old Rakim Allen at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.

The teen, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, made his initial court appearance Thursday in a Compton juvenile courtroom, prosecutors said. He is due back in court Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing.

Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday, police say.

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, 38, was set to be arraigned Thursday on one count of being an accessory after the fact. A source told ABC7 that she is the teen suspect's stepmother.

Comments / 17

Anthony.
3d ago

That’s crazy father & Son the father did not give his son a chance to choose his life the father took his life meaning destroyed his sons life

Reply(2)
13
Rick Loera
3d ago

This is really sick when what is supposed to be the person who teaches you how to navigate through life shows his son this. Lock them both up for life.

Reply
2
Related
CBS LA

5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Chicken Waffles
CBS LA

LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy