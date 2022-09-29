THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person has been killed after piloting a plane in western Montana that struck some powerlines and crashed into the Flathead River. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains. A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash. The sheriff's office says a good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead.

SANDERS COUNTY, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO