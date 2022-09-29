ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Crash kills 27-year-old driver in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A 27-year-old man was killed after a crash in Frenchtown early Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver was driving westbound on Beckwith, and then went off the right side of the road. When the driver got back on...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
montanarightnow.com

1 dead in plane crash into Montana's Flathead River

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person has been killed after piloting a plane in western Montana that struck some powerlines and crashed into the Flathead River. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains. A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash. The sheriff's office says a good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy