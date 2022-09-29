Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
WSLS
Former NBA player Newman adopts entire fourth grade at elementary school in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Changing lives, one child at a time: that’s the goal for former NBA player Johnny Newman. Last week, the George Washington High School alum and his wife Velvet adopted the entire fourth grade at Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville, according to school officials. On...
wfmynews2.com
Ian’s Impacts | Duke Energy calls in crews from Missouri to restore power in Greensboro
The remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked out power for more than 60,000 people in Guilford County. Thousands still sat in the dark two days later.
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
wfmynews2.com
High Point woman weathers Hurricane Ian from Myrtle Beach
A High Point realtor has property in Myrtle Beach. She said she was one of the lucky few who didn’t see damage at her beach home.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory
The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
cbs17
4 Chapel Hill intersections without power
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four
It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
13-year-old girl from Michigan found in Winston-Salem, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: According to WZZM, WFMY’s sister station in Michigan, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police. The station reported police also found 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who is now in custody. Investigators said they are seeking charges against Josephs. According...
Hurricane Ian Impacts: Burlington church community rallies around couple that lost everything
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The devastation is widespread in Florida. The Ft. Myers area was especially hit hard, as Hurricane Ian first made landfall as a Category 4 storm. We found out how their old neighbors and church members are coming together to help during this time of devastation. Cheryl...
WXII 12
State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
Greensboro man charged with stealing fire truck appears in court
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of a 23-year-old accused of stealing a Greensboro fire truck detailed her son’s struggle with mental health to a Guilford County judge. Mason Washington is accused of breaking into a building at the Station One training center on North Church Street in Greensboro on Saturday and stealing a pair […]
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
