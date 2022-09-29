ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ao1Vx_0iFjGBH600

(NEXSTAR) – Of the many illnesses, accidents and other classroom mishaps parents dread, a lice infestation is high on the list.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued Monday lists a number of treatment options and reiterates its stance that forcing a child with lice to stay home may do more harm than good.

The full clinical report, “ Head Lice ,” points out that, while it may cause discomfort, head lice don’t spread disease and are not a sign of poor hygiene — but highlighting a case by sending the child into quarantine may cause “significant stigma and psychological stress.”

“Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and are no reason for a child to miss school,” said Dawn Nolt, MD, MPH, FAAP, lead author of the report. “The AAP encourages pediatricians to serve as an educational resource for families, school districts and communities so that head lice may be treated and managed without stigma.”

IRS failed to send child tax credit to millions: audit

The AAP says that in-school screening programs are costly and haven’t been shown to reduce cases of head lice in children. Instead, schools should be offering educational programs for families “to help increase understanding and management of head lice in the community,” according to the AAP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that students diagnosed with live head lice not be dismissed from school early and should return the following day after starting treatment to kill the lice.

Some schools have instituted a “no-nit” policy, referring to the egg of a louse or the empty shell casing, but both the AAP and the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) suggest discontinuing the practice. Nits very often don’t translate to crawling lice, and keeping a child out of school can be a burden for both the child and the parents. A 2006 study found that 4-8 million children were treated unnecessarily for lice and kept out of school annually, forcing parents to miss millions of work days, resulting in an estimated $4-8 billion loss to the U.S. economy .

What are lice and how can I avoid them?

Lice are about the size of a sesame seed and are grayish-white in color, according to the AAP.

The tiny pests can’t jump or hop like fleas and can only crawl, so in most cases there has to be head-to-head contact for lice to spread.

It’s possible for lice transmission to happen indirectly via combs, brushes, hats, sports helmets and other items, but that is much less likely, the AAP says. They are also specific to humans, so you don’t have to worry about getting lice from your dog or cat.

Judge says Trump can hold off on affirming accuracy of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago inventory

While lice will die in about a day or less without feeding on a human, they can survive under water for several hours and are unaffected by chlorine levels in swimming pools.

The AAP suggests using a fine-tooth louse comb to check for the parasites or any nits. Nits found more than 1 centimeter away from the warmth of the scalp likely won’t ever turn into a crawling louse.

As part of Monday’s report, the AAP offered a variety of treatment options in the case of a confirmed lice infestation, ranging from manual removal and home remedies to topical medication.

Parents are encouraged to call their pediatrician to ensure a proper diagnosis and decide on a treatment plan. For more information on lice and treatment options, see the AAP’s Healthy Children page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Elderly Florida woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

$100K seized in Auburn student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo last week. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Lice#Aap#Healthy Children#Linus K12#Diseases#General Health#Mph#Faap
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Reaction to closure of three AL casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy