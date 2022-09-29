Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
PA's Chief Justice Max Baer has passed away, Wolf orders flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has confirmed the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer died at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. Justice Debra Todd now becomes Chief Justice of Pennsylvania. On behalf of the Court, Justice Todd gave the following statement:. "This...
69 News at 5:00 - OraSure opens new location in Lehigh Valley
OraSure Technologies is expanding in the Lehigh Valley. It has just opened a new facility in Bethlehem Township to help produce more of its at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits. Local leaders and U.S. lawmakers were on-hand for the grand opening. Learn more about how it contributes toward the U.S. pandemic response, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Prologis, developer chosen for Air Products warehouses, completes purchase of Duke Realty
Prologis Inc., the big company that will develop warehouses at Air Products & Chemicals' former headquarters, just got bigger. San Francisco-based Prologis completed its all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty Corp. Monday. Including debt assumed in the deal, Prologis values the purchase at $23 billion. The purchase is expected to add...
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
Lehigh Valley mourns death of former Lower Milford police chief Jeff Tapler
Many people in the business of protecting the public in the Lehigh Valley are mourning the loss of one of their own - Jeff Tapler. He worked in law enforcement for years as a cop with various departments, a county radio dispatcher, and as police chief in Lower Milford Township.
Coworkers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life," said Steve Moskowitz, the CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. "That's why everybody here is reeling so hard." Golf, guitars, a...
Fall festival in South Whitehall Twp. has vendors, activities, and live music
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the fall season, you've got plenty of options around our area. South Whitehall Township is hosting it's 2nd annual fall festival. There will be a wide variety of local vendors, activities for kids, and live music.
High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
