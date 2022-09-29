ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - OraSure opens new location in Lehigh Valley

OraSure Technologies is expanding in the Lehigh Valley. It has just opened a new facility in Bethlehem Township to help produce more of its at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits. Local leaders and U.S. lawmakers were on-hand for the grand opening. Learn more about how it contributes toward the U.S. pandemic response, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online

Coworkers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life," said Steve Moskowitz, the CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. "That's why everybody here is reeling so hard." Golf, guitars, a...
WFMZ-TV Online

High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
