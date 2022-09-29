ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCdOL_0iFjBNlB00

(NEXSTAR) – Of the many illnesses, accidents and other classroom mishaps parents dread, a lice infestation is high on the list.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued Monday lists a number of treatment options and reiterates its stance that forcing a child with lice to stay home may do more harm than good.

The full clinical report, “ Head Lice ,” points out that, while it may cause discomfort, head lice don’t spread disease and are not a sign of poor hygiene — but highlighting a case by sending the child into quarantine may cause “significant stigma and psychological stress.”

“Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and are no reason for a child to miss school,” said Dawn Nolt, MD, MPH, FAAP, lead author of the report. “The AAP encourages pediatricians to serve as an educational resource for families, school districts and communities so that head lice may be treated and managed without stigma.”

IRS failed to send child tax credit to millions: audit

The AAP says that in-school screening programs are costly and haven’t been shown to reduce cases of head lice in children. Instead, schools should be offering educational programs for families “to help increase understanding and management of head lice in the community,” according to the AAP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that students diagnosed with live head lice not be dismissed from school early and should return the following day after starting treatment to kill the lice.

Some schools have instituted a “no-nit” policy, referring to the egg of a louse or the empty shell casing, but both the AAP and the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) suggest discontinuing the practice. Nits very often don’t translate to crawling lice, and keeping a child out of school can be a burden for both the child and the parents. A 2006 study found that 4-8 million children were treated unnecessarily for lice and kept out of school annually, forcing parents to miss millions of work days, resulting in an estimated $4-8 billion loss to the U.S. economy .

What are lice and how can I avoid them?

Lice are about the size of a sesame seed and are grayish-white in color, according to the AAP.

The tiny pests can’t jump or hop like fleas and can only crawl, so in most cases there has to be head-to-head contact for lice to spread.

It’s possible for lice transmission to happen indirectly via combs, brushes, hats, sports helmets and other items, but that is much less likely, the AAP says. They are also specific to humans, so you don’t have to worry about getting lice from your dog or cat.

Steuben County Sheriff warns of fake deputy scam

While lice will die in about a day or less without feeding on a human, they can survive under water for several hours and are unaffected by chlorine levels in swimming pools.

The AAP suggests using a fine-tooth louse comb to check for the parasites or any nits. Nits found more than 1 centimeter away from the warmth of the scalp likely won’t ever turn into a crawling louse.

As part of Monday’s report, the AAP offered a variety of treatment options in the case of a confirmed lice infestation, ranging from manual removal and home remedies to topical medication.

Parents are encouraged to call their pediatrician to ensure a proper diagnosis and decide on a treatment plan. For more information on lice and treatment options, see the AAP’s Healthy Children page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Lice#Aap#Linus K12#Diseases#General Health#Mph#Faap
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County men charged with assaulting fellow inmates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inmates in the Chemung County Jail have been arrested after they attacked other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that Trevor Dieffenbah, 40, of Elmira Heights and Cody Doane, 29, of Elmira, are both in the Jail on separate charges. Both men are accused of […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
IRS
WETM 18 News

Fremont man arrested for stealing over $3,000 in property

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Fremont man has been arrested after he allegedly stole property worth over $3,000 from a Hornellsville business, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Loper, 44, was arrested on September 30, 2022, by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, Loper stole property valued in excess […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
WESTFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Emily Sindoni ranked 3rd in country by USA Wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top national and local wrestlers is getting a well-deserved honor. Tioga New York State Champion and Junior Freestyle National runner-up Emily Sindoni will start the new year ranked high in the country. USA Wrestling released their 2022-23 preseason rankings and Sindoni comes in at #3 at 122 pounds. […]
WWE
WETM 18 News

Memorial held for Darnell “Doc” Wilson Sr. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A memorial ceremony was held for Darnell “Doc” Wilson Sr. at his favorite fishing spot on Madison Ave. Bridge in Elmira. Many people gathered on the bridge to celebrate Doc’s life, including his friends and family. At the memorial, members of the community released balloons from the spot where thousands have […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Memphis tourists mistaken for bus full of migrants in Massachusetts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A bus full of senior citizens from Memphis was followed for miles by an off-duty National Guard officer after the group was mistaken for illegal immigrants headed to Cape Cod, according to hotel employees and media reports. Eric Zmuda, the manager of the Admiralty Inn and Suites in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WETM 18 News

Most registered voters say Trump shouldn’t be allowed to serve a second term, says new poll

Most Americans say that former President Trump should not be allowed to serve another term in the White House in the near future, according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll. With several investigations into Trump’s conduct ramping up, 51 percent of registered voters say that the allegations of wrongdoing are enough to preclude the former president […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WETM 18 News

‘It certainly raises the question of was there more going than was recognized or treated?’ Sports physician weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no surprise the sport of football is a dangerous one, and serious injuries occur more often than we’d like. What we saw last night on Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins was a reminder of just how dangerous it can be, especially when it comes […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy