Dolphins Rule Out Tua Tagovailoa From Week 5 Game vs. Jets
The Dolphins already ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from this Sunday’s upcoming game against the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. Tagovailoa, who suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals, remains in the concussion protocol. The third-year quarterback left the contest in Cincinnati on a stretcher after his head hit the ground on a sack by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou.
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick said when asked about the loss.
Man dies after fall from escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers game
A man has died after falling from an escalator at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium following a Steelers football game Sunday, police say. Police and emergency services responded to the incident about 4:45 p.m., according to a statement from Pittsburgh Police. The man fell shortly after the conclusion of the Steelers' game...
Commanders’ Brian Robinson Medically Cleared After Being Shot
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was medically cleared by the team’s training staff less than six weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt, coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28 in Washington D.C., has been...
Vikings Lewis Cine (leg) set for surgery in London
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent a "successful preparatory procedure" ahead of Tuesday surgery in London to repair the gruesome leg injury he suffered against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg. "Following surgery, Lewis will remain in London to continue...
MNF: Rams and 49ers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) host the division-leading Los Angeles Rams (2-1) in an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Both teams enter this matchup 1-2 against the spread for the season, with the Rams winning two games straight up. San Francisco has won four of the last five...
Kenny Pickett Is in Good Hands With Mike Tomlin
Ten days ago, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in response to a question about whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky: “Definitely no.”. By the start of the second half on Sunday of Week 4, he had benched Mitch Trubisky, igniting the Kenny Pickett era that only the naive among us thought would not begin at some point this season. And while it might seem like a strange point to make, Tomlin’s ability to completely obscure his personal feelings and publicly—if not laughably—support a quarterback we all knew was flailing, is why Pickett will love playing quarterback for the Steelers. All of the reasons we called this a perfect fit on draft night remain true.
Inside the Bills’ Calm Comeback Win Over the Ravens
The Bills had weathered a keyed-up M&T Bank Stadium crowd, another virtuoso effort from Lamar Jackson, a Ravens defense that showed signs of coming alive and monsoon conditions. The ball sat on the Baltimore 11, with John Harbaugh having burned his second timeout, first-and-10 coming and Josh Allen convening with Sean McDermott.
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
