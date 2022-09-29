ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFpBW_0iFjAuLB00

(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer.

The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was able to leave the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, and retrieve her dog before the fire started.

“A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that stopped to help,” the driver wrote on Facebook, after identifying herself in the comments section of a post shared by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

The woman said a “kind” fellow driver also helped remove her belongings from the car (before it caught fire), and added that one of the responding officers allowed her dog, Paisley, to sit in the squad car.

Photos from the scene of the accident show the car completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the highway. Police vehicles can also be seen blocking the road while a firefighter with the Diablo Fire Department battles the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyT49_0iFjAuLB00
A firefighter from the Diablo Fire Department, in Isanti County, Minnesota, douses a fire that started after a motorist struck a deer. (Isanti County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite the scary scene, neither the driver nor her dog were injured. The deer, however, “did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Isanti County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Isanti County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Isanti County, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KREX

A Coalition Forms to Save Parched Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Responding to drought and summer long low-flow conditions on the Colorado River, a coalition of groups and funders led by Colorado Water Trust is restoring water to the river. How do they do it? You’ve heard of land trusts…our Khira Isaacs found this works the same and may do even more. […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Chronic Wasting Disease Mandatory Testing Returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disorder that primarily affects deer. Biologist Brad Banulis with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told me it’s caused by something called a prion which is a non-living organism of unknown origin that can persist for years. Scientists don’t know for sure how those prions spread […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy