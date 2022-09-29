Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick said when asked about the loss.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Broncos Fear RB Javonte Williams Suffered Serious Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos running back Javonte Williams could miss extended time following his early exit from Sunday’s 32–23 loss to the Raiders. Williams was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury on the first play of the third quarter; the...
Clayton News Daily
Raiders get into win column, run past Broncos
Josh Jacobs rushed for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, Derek Carr was 21-for-34 passing for 188 yards and the host Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday for their first win of the season. Amik Robertson returned a fumble for another score and Davante Adams...
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins Rule Out Tua Tagovailoa From Week 5 Game vs. Jets
The Dolphins already ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from this Sunday’s upcoming game against the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. Tagovailoa, who suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals, remains in the concussion protocol. The third-year quarterback left the contest in Cincinnati on a stretcher after his head hit the ground on a sack by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gives Reason for Choosing Miami Over Jets
Ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the Jets, Tyreek Hill reflected on the near-trade that would’ve sent him to join Miami’s AFC East rival. Hill discussed the blockbuster deal that never was while speaking to reporters on Monday, revealing the move was supposedly “very close to happening.” As it turns out, the 28-year-old receiver revealed talks ultimately ended due to one pretty significant reason.
Clayton News Daily
Commanders’ Brian Robinson Medically Cleared After Being Shot
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was medically cleared by the team’s training staff less than six weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt, coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28 in Washington D.C., has been...
Clayton News Daily
Man dies after fall from escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers game
A man has died after falling from an escalator at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium following a Steelers football game Sunday, police say. Police and emergency services responded to the incident about 4:45 p.m., according to a statement from Pittsburgh Police. The man fell shortly after the conclusion of the Steelers' game...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Rams and 49ers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) host the division-leading Los Angeles Rams (2-1) in an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Both teams enter this matchup 1-2 against the spread for the season, with the Rams winning two games straight up. San Francisco has won four of the last five...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Kenny Pickett Is in Good Hands With Mike Tomlin
Ten days ago, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in response to a question about whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky: “Definitely no.”. By the start of the second half on Sunday of Week 4, he had benched Mitch Trubisky, igniting the Kenny Pickett era that only the naive among us thought would not begin at some point this season. And while it might seem like a strange point to make, Tomlin’s ability to completely obscure his personal feelings and publicly—if not laughably—support a quarterback we all knew was flailing, is why Pickett will love playing quarterback for the Steelers. All of the reasons we called this a perfect fit on draft night remain true.
Clayton News Daily
Inside the Bills’ Calm Comeback Win Over the Ravens
The Bills had weathered a keyed-up M&T Bank Stadium crowd, another virtuoso effort from Lamar Jackson, a Ravens defense that showed signs of coming alive and monsoon conditions. The ball sat on the Baltimore 11, with John Harbaugh having burned his second timeout, first-and-10 coming and Josh Allen convening with Sean McDermott.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was in hospital with infection
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was so ill last week with a throat infection that he was hospitalized on bed rest for days, ESPN reported. The infection also caused Towns, 26, to have trouble breathing, and he told the media on Monday that he had only been cleared to walk two days earlier, when he attended a team event on Saturday.
Clayton News Daily
Alabama, Georgia Swap Places Atop College Football Coaches Poll
The NCAA coaches crowned a new No. 1 in their Week 6 poll, via USA Today. The former No. 1, Georgia, trailed unranked Missouri for the majority of Saturday’s game before pulling out a 26–22 win. The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 this week. Alabama is the new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
View the original article to see embedded media. French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not mince his words Monday when sharing his thoughts on G League star Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated two-game series in Nevada this week. The 7-foot-4 prospect is widely viewed as a generational talent whose expected...
NBA・
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Clayton News Daily
JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest. Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this week and will be...
Comments / 0