Teen Interest in Long-Lasting Birth Control Rises after Roe v. Wade Overturn
For about a year, 16-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been thinking about the possibility of getting a long-lasting birth control device. She was seeking a solution to her increasing pain during her monthly menstrual period. Then in June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade. The ruling ended a 50-year-old...
Burkina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
Uganda Seeks Ebola Funding Amid Exposure of 65 Health Workers
Kampala, Uganda — The World Health Organization and Ugandan authorities are seeking nearly $18 million to help contain the Ebola outbreak in the country for the next three months. The initiative comes as Uganda registers the death of the first health worker in the current Ebola outbreak and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 35, with seven deaths.
More University Study Programs Become STEM-designated
International students who come to the United States often study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM. Not as many come for programs in humanities or the arts, the 2021 Open Doors Report says. Under U.S. laws, after finishing school, international students are permitted to work in the...
Demonstrator Cuts Hair in Madrid to Protest Iranian Woman’s Death
An emotional 32-year-old Iranian living in Madrid cut her hair, October 1, 2022, in support of Iranian women, and to condemn the death of Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
1,600 Rescued in Florida After Ian; Biden to Visit Wednesday
Hurricane Ian is no longer pounding Florida, but the aftermath of its power will be felt for some time. By Sunday night, more than 1,600 people had been rescued statewide and dozens of people were reported dead. Emergency workers are going door-to-door looking for survivors and bodies. Most of the...
US Assails Iran for Crackdown on Protesters
The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab. “We’re alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities responding to university students’...
US, Philippine Forces Hold Combat Drills to Brace for Crisis
Manila, philippines — More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine marines joined combat exercises Monday to respond to any crisis in a region long on tenterhooks over South China Sea territorial disputes and increasing tensions over Taiwan. The annual military drills are the first major exercise between the longtime treaty...
Colombia, US Discuss More Drug Interception at Sea, Enhanced Intel Sharing
Bogota — Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday they discussed stepping up the interception of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking. Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs...
