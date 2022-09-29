Read full article on original website
5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places
As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
Stillman College To Host National Night Out
Stillman College will be doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus. This free event is open to the community and will begin at 4p. National Night Out...
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
Northport Farmers Market Won’t Open Wednesday As Rainless Spell Continues
A recent dry spell in Tuscaloosa County has left local farmers so empty-handed, the Northport Farmers Market has decided it will stay closed this Wednesday. Usually, the farmers market opens for six hours every Wednesday and Saturday morning. For the second week in a row, though, managers of the open-air market are opting to stay closed on Wednesday.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Arrest made in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Look: Alabama Went to Fayetteville and Won SEC Road Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Fayetteville, Arkansas and defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. It was the first SEC road game for the Crimson Tide and Alabama faced serious adversity as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game with injury.
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Missing 76-year-old found safe
Birmingham Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 76-year-old woman.
Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game
The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
