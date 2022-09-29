ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places

As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera

CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Stillman College To Host National Night Out

Stillman College will be doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus. This free event is open to the community and will begin at 4p. National Night Out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

