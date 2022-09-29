Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
What they were saying about Alabama's 49-26 win over Arkansas
Arkansas scored 23 unanswered points and had Alabama reeling to start the fourth quarter, but the No. 2 Crimson Tide came up with big plays down the stretch before taking a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) trailed 28-0 for...
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
Five valid questions to have amid Wisconsin’s 2-3 start
MADISON, Wis — Saturday's result has the Wisconsin Badgers' fan base with more questions than answers. For the third time in five games, the Badgers looked like a poor, undisciplined football team in an ugly loss to a respectable opponent. The Illinois Fighting Illini took care of the Badgers, 34-10, in one of the worst UW losses at Camp Randall Stadium in recent memory. It was Wisconsin's first home loss to Illinois since 2002.
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin gushes after Kentucky win: 'Our guys showed up'
Ole Miss earned a significant boost up to No. 14 in the rankings, but there were still plenty of questions surrounding the Rebels due to a soft non-conference schedule. A showdown against No. 7 Kentucky was supposed to show if Ole Miss truly was legit. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels answered the call. The Ole Miss defense forced two big takeaways and had a clutch stop late in the fourth quarter to seal a 22-19 victory.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Brooks: Buckle up for a scary October, Michigan State fans
MSU’s own ineptitude, more than the competence of October opponents, makes next 3 games look terrifying.
Film review: Position grades & five stars from Illini's 34-10 win at Wisconsin
Here's how Illini Inquirer graded the Illinois football position groups after a review of the Illini's 34-10 win at Wisconsin.
Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn
The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
REPORT CARD: Grading Penn State's lackluster win over Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State played its worst game of the season Saturday, but still managed to dispatch Northwestern 17-7 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. This is my report card from the game, which was played under extremely sloppy conditions that led to extremely sloppy play by both squads.
KU football linebacker Gavin Potter no longer with the team
Kansas football linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the KU football program and is no longer on the official roster. The linebacker played in KU's first four games of the season, meaning he can redshirt this season and have an additional two seasons of eligibility left. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Potter cannot enter the transfer portal for a few more months if he so chooses to do so.
Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State
Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
