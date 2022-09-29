Read full article on original website
Related
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife
There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
Popculture
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Chris Redd Shares Sweet Statement After Announcing He's Following In Kate McKinnon's Footsteps And Exiting SNL
Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd is exiting the show, and he marked the moment by sharing a sweet statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Redd Announces He's Leaving Saturday Night Live
Lorne Michaels wasn't kidding when he called this "a transition year." Chris Redd announced Monday night that he won't be returning to Saturday Night Live for the show's 48th season. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement. "Five years ago,...
Another 'Saturday Night Live' Veteran Leaves The Show — And That Makes 8
"The experience of a lifetime," the comedian said after "SNL" announced the star's departure.
‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
Did Cecily Strong Leave ‘SNL’?
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend but fans of Cecily Strong are concerned after she didn’t appear in the long-running sketch comedy series’ brand-new opening credits reel. After last year’s mass cast member exodus, it’s no wonder that viewers would be worried that the former Chicagoan may have joined the others, despite her decade-long tenure on the show. A total of 8 cast members have left the show since last season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. And when the new credits sequence ran, the series skipped over Strong, who should have appeared between...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
SNL Kicks Off ‘Rebuilding Year’ With Disastrous Cold Open Sketch
Following the departure of eight cast members—including big names like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson—over the summer, Lorne Michaels declared Season 48 of Saturday Night Live a “year of reinvention” for the show. And while it’s hard to tell yet what that might mean in practice, the lack of star power could certainly be felt in the first cold open sketch of the fall.They even called in host Miles Teller to play Peyton Manning, who along with Andrew Dismukes’ Eli Manning, delivered play-by-play meta commentary on the show’s inevitable struggles. But the attempt to wink at the situation only highlighted...
Saturday Night Live Season 48 Cast: The Full List Of Confirmed Cast Members For 2022-2023
With Saturday Night Live Season 48 on the way, now's a good time to get to know the new faces and see which longtime cast members are coming back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce
It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.
papermag.com
Molly Kearney Becomes First Nonbinary Cast Member on 'SNL'
Comedian Molly Kearney is making history as the first nonbinary cast member on Saturday Night Live, announced on the heels of the great SNL exodus: Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, followed by Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. With a depleted lineup, and the...
'SNL' returns 'live from New York' October 1. See who's joined (and left) the cast.
It's almost showtime! "Saturday Night Live" will debut its 48th season this weekend, fresh off of an Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘SNL’ Credits Omit Cecily Strong: What’s Her Status on the Show?
If Saturday Night Live seemed a little less Strong last night, Saturday, October 1, you may have picked up on Cecily Strong’s absence in that Season 48 premiere. Not only was the longtime SNL star MIA in last night’s episode, but she wasn’t listed in the NBC sketch-comedy show’s new opening credits.
Jennifer Hudson Brings Audience Member to Tears Singing Song Her Grandmother Used to Sing
One of the many benefits of attending a live taping of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show is the possibility of seeing an impromptu live performance. The EGOT recipient brought her audience to tears on the September 23 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show after an 82-year-old audience member asked Hudson if she would sing a gospel song for her.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0