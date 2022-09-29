Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber, Lizzo and More Celebrities React to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Now that it's official that Rihanna is the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, celebs are reacting with just as much excitement as fans!. Justin Bieber summed it up best by sharing the post on his Instagram Story and commenting "The queen is back." Meanwhile, Lizzo commented on Rihanna's post...
Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York
It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
Singer Greyson Chance Slams ‘Manipulative, Self-Centered’ Ex-Mentor Ellen DeGeneres
When 12-year-old Greyson Chance posted his piano-accompanied cover of Lady Gaga's classic hit "Paparazzi" to YouTube in 2010, his life changed forever. What he didn't bargain for, though, was the roller coaster his relationship with ex-mentor Ellen DeGeneres would become. Chance spoke on his journey with the former talk show...
John Oliver Recognizes Kim Kardashian’s Influence In Helping Solve Art Fraud Scheme
John Oliver was back on HBO and HBO Max with a new episode of Last Week Tonight where Kim Kardashian got a special mention. The comedian gave the entrepreneur accolades for helping solve an art fraud scheme a couple of years ago. “A few years back, at the Met Gala, the year 2018,” Oliver stated. “Kim Kardashian made an appearance wearing head to toe Atelier Versace that was notably gold.” Oliver showed a picture of the coffin of the Egyptian Nedjemankh which, at the time, the Met museum had just acquired. Kardashian, dressed in gold, took a photo with the golden coffin...
‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy
You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Was an OG ‘American Idol’ Reunion
Today, outside of her iconic music career, many may know Kelly Clarkson as the daytime talk show host who covers hits such as Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" with her signature powerhouse vocals, or perhaps as one of the judges from The Voice. But Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony...
Man on TikTok Slammed for Wearing Blackface to Mock Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’
A man on TikTok under the name Joss Marchell was slammed by the internet for a viral video in which he wore blackface to mock Halle Bailey as Ariel in the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer from Disney. What made the video even more harmful was the fact that he wasn't...
Hilary Duff Recreates Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: WATCH
Hilary Duff just recreated one of her most iconic pop culture moments. The Disney Channel alum revisits her 2008 anti-bullying PSA in a hilarious new TikTok. In the video shared to her TikTok page, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé Mark Manio play the original video's two teens, who get called out by Duff while shopping.
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Happened Because ‘People Will Look for Drama Anywhere’
Olivia Wilde is finally addressing one of the controversies surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling: spitgate. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday (Sept. 21), the actress and director confirmed Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. "He did not,"...
How Billie Eilish Helped Sarah Michelle Gellar Earn Cool Points With Her Teen Daughter
Sarah Michelle Gellar says she earned major cool points with her teenage daughter after Billie Eilish named her as her celebrity crush in an Instagram Story earlier this year. Gellar appeared as a guest on The Talk Friday (Sept. 16), where she recalled the moment she finally impressed her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace.
Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Dating Comedian’s Former ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd
Saturday Night Live fans love a bizarre plot twist, but nobody saw this coming. Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife Christina Evangeline is now dating his former SNL co-star Chris Redd. Thompson filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, requesting the couple share custody of their daughters Georgia...
New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast
Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).
‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28
George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
A New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie Is in Development
Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.
Universal Announces Premiere Date For First ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer
Admittedly, the first Super Mario Bros. movie didn’t work out that great. But it’s been 30 years! And this time, the movie is animated. So it will surely be very different. Also this time, the movie is apparently titled The Super Mario Bros., presumably to avoid confusion with...
Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Racism in the ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom: ‘Why Am I the Least Favorite?’
Caleb McLaughlin, known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things, addressed the racism he has faced from the fandom during Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday. The event took place on September 25, during which McLaughlin spoke on stage at a panel about his experience starring in...
Who Plays Young ‘Queen Charlotte’ on ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Spin-Off?
Who plays young Queen Charlotte on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?. Bridgerton fans are buzzing about the upcoming prequel spin-off featuring the young monarch. Based on the hit book series of the same name, the Regency-era drama became an overnight hit when the first season premiered in 2020. Season 1 featured the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke, while Season 2 followed Daphne's brother Anthony's enemies-to-lovers romance with Kate Sharma.
People Are Hilariously Showing Off Their Pets on TikTok Using a Song About the Princes of Hell
A new trend has taken over TikTok in a surprising way. People are using a song about the princes of hell to show off the different moods of their hilarious pets, going viral in the process. The song featured in the viral trend is Minniva's cover of "Year Zero," originally...
Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency Amid Frontman Adam Levine’s Affair Scandal
Adam Levine's marital struggles aren't affecting his band, that's for sure. In fact, on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the group announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023, with tickets going on sale Oct. 3. Maroon 5 are the latest in a string of music acts who have done long-term residencies...
