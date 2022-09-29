ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York

It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
MOVIES
Deadline

John Oliver Recognizes Kim Kardashian’s Influence In Helping Solve Art Fraud Scheme

John Oliver was back on HBO and HBO Max with a new episode of Last Week Tonight where Kim Kardashian got a special mention. The comedian gave the entrepreneur accolades for helping solve an art fraud scheme a couple of years ago. “A few years back, at the Met Gala, the year 2018,” Oliver stated. “Kim Kardashian made an appearance wearing head to toe Atelier Versace that was notably gold.” Oliver showed a picture of the coffin of the Egyptian Nedjemankh which, at the time, the Met museum had just acquired. Kardashian, dressed in gold, took a photo with the golden coffin...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kel Mitchell
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Coolio
Person
Al Yankovic
Star 93.9

‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy

You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tmz
Star 93.9

New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast

Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28

George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series

Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
TV SERIES
Star 93.9

A New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie Is in Development

Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

Who Plays Young ‘Queen Charlotte’ on ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Spin-Off?

Who plays young Queen Charlotte on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?. Bridgerton fans are buzzing about the upcoming prequel spin-off featuring the young monarch. Based on the hit book series of the same name, the Regency-era drama became an overnight hit when the first season premiered in 2020. Season 1 featured the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke, while Season 2 followed Daphne's brother Anthony's enemies-to-lovers romance with Kate Sharma.
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy