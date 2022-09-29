ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens Councilmembers Co-Sponsoring Bill to Abolish NYPD’s Gang’s Database

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwuOG_0iFj0MW600
Tiffany Cabán (L), Julie Won (C) and Shekar Krishnan (R) are co-sponsoring a bill that would abolish the NYPD’s gang database (Photos: Michael Dorgan and NYC Council)

Three Queens Councilmembers are co-sponsoring a bill that would abolish the NYPD’s gang database.

The bill, which is being co-sponsored by Queens progressives Tiffany Cabán, Julie Won and Shekar Krishnan, would end the database and prevent the police department from compiling a replacement.

The NYPD’s gang database is a police resource tool containing the names of alleged gang members and other intelligence relating to street gangs. It is estimated that there are around 18,000 people currently listed on the database.

In a 2021 report, the NYPD stated that the database is a “critical component of modern policing and an invaluable tool for detectives investigating crime.”

However, advocates for the bill say that police have abused the database by unfairly targeting people of color. They often point to former police commissioner Dermot Shea stating in 2018 that 99 percent of those on the database are people of color.

Supporters of the legislation also say that people with no ties to gangs have been placed on the database and there is no way for them to get their names removed. They say that this can often lead to intensive surveillance, police harassment, overcharging, increased bail, risk of deportation and prejudicial treatment in court.

“The gang database is nothing but a dragnet to surveil and criminalize Black and brown New Yorkers, especially youth,” Cabán said in a statement to the Queens Post.

“It does nothing to reduce violence and plenty to intensify the horrors of the criminal punishment system.”

Cabán, a former public defender, said she has witnessed prosecutors weaponizing the database to coerce false confessions from people.

“Kids on this list for as little as wearing the wrong colors in the wrong place are threatened with gang conspiracy charges, and more,” said Cabán, who represents the 22nd District in western Queens covering Astoria, Rikers Island and portions of East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside.

“We must eliminate the gang database and prevent the creation of a replacement.”

Cabán attended a protest in Brooklyn earlier this month to rally support for the legislation. She has previously called for the need to defund and disband the NYPD, as well as advocating for Rikers Island to be shut down without the construction of new jails. The Astoria resident has also opposed Mayor Adams’ decision to bring back plainclothes police teams — saying they are ineffective and unfairly target minorities.

Cabán is instead calling for a radically different approach to public safety which would include less policing and encouraging local business owners to get trained in de-escalation tactics should they encounter a conflicting situation.

“If we truly care about public safety outcomes, the evidence-based, data-driven way forward is crystal clear,” Cabán said. “We must invest in the supports our young people need: mental healthcare, high-quality education, restorative justice, employment opportunities, nutritious food, and more.”

Cabán, Won, and Krishnan are among the 14 Councilmembers co-sponsoring the bill. It was introduced in May but is currently in committee, having not been put to the floor for a vote.

The Queens Post reached out to Won and Krishnan for comment in relation to the bill but did not receive a response. Won represents the 26th council district in western Queens while Krishnan is the Councilmember for District 25 covering Jackson Heights and Elmhurst.

The move to eliminate the NYPD’s gang database comes at a time when most citywide crime categories have increased this year — with overall crime up 34.4 percent, according to city data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwVlV_0iFj0MW600
Crime stats for the 114th Precinct (NYPD)

For instance, in the 114th Precinct, which covers much of Cabán’s district, overall crime is up 23.3 percent compared to the same period last year. However, murders are down 62.5 percent and rapes are down 20 percent in her district.

The precinct also includes the Astoria, Woodside, Ravenswood and Queensbridge Houses – NYCHA complexes where there have been several shootings in the past three years.

Councilmember Robert Holden, a staunch supporter of the NYPD, is concerned that, if passed, the bill could lead to even more crime in the city. Holden represents District 30 which covers Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, and parts of Woodhaven and Woodside.

“With the explosion of gang violence claiming so many innocent victims in this city, just who are these council members pretending to protect?” Holden said in a statement to the Queens Post.

“Eliminating the gang database is reckless, irresponsible and will result in even more violence in this city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPGxg_0iFj0MW600
Council Member Robert Holden, pictured, is concerned that, if passed, the bill could lead to even more crime in the city. (Photo: John McCarten)

migwar September 29th, 2022

On to substance, the legislation proposed is an attempt to “throw out the baby with the bath water.” The database has been misused by the police department in the past, but has been found to be a useful tool. The obvious solution is to require the NYPD to provide a way for those erroneously included in the database to have their names and other identifying information removed and to require the NYPD to refrain from including the names of those not actually known to be gang members (such as those “rounded up” for happening to wear the colors designated by a gang to indicate membership.) It is bad enough that the gang members themselves target others on the basis of the color of clothing which a person may not be wearing deliberately to associate themselves with a rival gang (and may not even be aware that such an association could be made); for the NYPD to use such flimsy criteria to label young people as gang members by including them in such a database is truly unconscionable and must be stopped. The City Council should focus on that issue rather than proposing to eliminate the entire database.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Astoria Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of EMS Lieutenant in Ditmars Thursday

An Astoria man has been arrested and charged with murder for the brutal stabbing of an EMS lieutenant in the Ditmars section of the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was arrested by police shortly after he allegedly stabbed 61-year-old Alison Russo-Elling to death at the 20th Avenue and 41st Street intersection at around 2:20 p.m. — in what officials say was a random and completely unprovoked attack.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Homeless Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Anti-Gay Slashing in Jackson Heights: DA

A homeless man was sentenced to eight years in prison on hate crime charges Tuesday for slashing a man’s face during a bias attack in Jackson Heights last year. Ramon Castro, 56, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to assault as a hate crime, confessed to slashing a 34-year-old man across the face with a sharp object at around 3:10 a.m. on July 8, 2021, near a taco stand at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 77th Street.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
City
Maspeth, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Ridgewood, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Woodhaven, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
East Elmhurst, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Woodside, NY
Queens Post

Man Punched Multiple Times in the Face at Queens Plaza Station Early Wednesday: NYPD

A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Officials Cut the Ribbon on the New Bus Lanes Along the 21st Street Corridor in Astoria/LIC

The NYC Department of Transportation and the MTA cut the ribbon on new bus lanes along 21st Street in Astoria Thursday. The lanes, which stretch 3.4 miles and run from Astoria to Long Island City, will serve 29,000 MTA bus riders along three different routes—the Q66, Q69 and Q100. These routes serve two of NYCHA’s largest developments, the Queensbridge and Ravenswood Houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Gang Violence#Street Gangs#Deportation#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Yorkers#The Queens Post
Queens Post

Reckless Driver Who Killed Man in Middle Village Hit-and-Run Sentenced to Up to 22 Years in Prison: DA

A Bronx man was sentenced to up to 22 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a new father in Middle Village in 2020. Ramon Pena, 39, was sentenced today after pleading guilty earlier this month to manslaughter in the second degree for a July 30, 2020, collision that killed a 25-year-old motorist who had become a father of a baby girl just a week prior.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Two Men Shot in Long Island City Early Sunday: NYPD

Two men were shot in Long Island City Sunday near La Guardia Community College. The victims, aged 26 and 27, were walking near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Van Dam Street at around 6:05 a.m. when they heard gunfire ring out and then suddenly felt pain, according to police.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

WATCH: Minivan Driver Smashes into Woodside Deliveryman in Apparent Hit-And-Run in Long Island City

The Queens Post has obtained shocking video of a delivery driver on a scooter being struck by an alleged hit-and-run-driver in Long Island City Saturday. The video shows delivery worker Armando Escorcia, 28, riding his scooter northbound on 21st Street – at the 44th Drive intersection – at around 5:45 p.m. when a driver in a white-colored minivan traveling in the opposite direction suddenly plows into him. The driver of the minivan – a Dodge Grand Caravan — was attempting to turn left onto eastbound 44th Drive.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Queens Post

Man Swipes 63-Year-Old Woman’s Wallet from Astoria Church, Assaults Her When Confronted: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who allegedly swiped a 63-year-old woman’s wallet while at an Astoria church on Saturday and then assaulted her when he was confronted. The victim was attending a memorial service at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, located at 25-36 37th St., when her wallet was stolen from a bench during the service at around 5 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20

Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building

The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy