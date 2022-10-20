ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Finding My Latinidad Meant Leaving Behind Everything I Knew To Be True

By Victoria Leandra
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz9Sb_0iFizWbV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqhhx_0iFizWbV00 (Photo: Xochitl Cornejo for Huffpost)

When I reflect on my childhood in Puerto Rico, I realize how the island can be like a bubble that isolates you from the rest of Latin America. It’s no secret that, contrary to our counterparts, Boricuas are deeply Americanized. On the island, both public and private schools teach English as a second language, you’re prompted to sing both the U.S. and Puerto Rican national anthems at major events, the movie theater mostly offers English movies with Spanish subtitles, and Spanish language TV isn’t as widely available as English channels.

I grew up waiting for both Santa Claus and Los Reyes Magos, getting excited about parranda and coquito season, but also watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Traveling to Florida, a state with an ample Puerto Rican population, with my family felt like visiting another pueblo.

Spanglish was part of our dialect, as was the use of anglicisms — this assimilation was by design. I remember being quizzed by my history teacher on the 50 states but never on all the countries that comprise Latin America. We learned little about our Latinidad; the most we discussed was through Latin American novels “Doña Barbara” by Rómulo Gallegos and “Crónica de una Muerte Anunciada” by Gabriel García Márquez. We didn’t even touch on how our cultural heritage compared and contrasted to others in the region.

The truth is, most of our history has been whitewashed. And yet when you leave your homeland, you encounter that the rest of the world categorizes you as Latino/x/e. When I landed in the U.S., I was referred to as Latina and Hispanic, terms my family and friends, still living on the island, had never identified with.

“Latinhood is an American invention,” says Jorge Duany, professor of anthropology at Florida International University. “It’s a pan-ethnic category that groups multiple nationalities in a box, which can be problematic because although they share a language, some musical practices and the Catholic religion in most cases… there are many dialectal, regional differences, in some countries even resulting in rivalries over border disputes.”

I felt conflicted, as many people with blended identities do. How exactly, beyond being Boricua, was I Latina? Do I know enough about the history of the region to call myself an expert? Can I (and should I) represent all Latinos? It often felt like my identity as a Puerto Rican was too Latina for the U.S. while being too American for the rest of Latin America.

Duany says the internal dilemma Latinos confront is that our identities depend on the context. “Who you feel like identifying at that moment depends on who you are with and the interaction you’re having,” he tells me. “One or [several] of our identities may activate in reaction to the space we’re in.”

This gave me some reassurance. I could be “from Bayamón” to other Boricuas, “Puerto Rican” to other Latinos, “Latina” to Americans and “Hispanic” to a Brazilian. I didn’t have to pick just one. But it took physically traveling between all these spaces to truly discover this nuance.

My identities clashed the most when I visited Rio de Janeiro, where reggaeton was not nearly as popular as it is in other parts of Latina America I’d visited. “We have our own music, different from the rest of you all, like funk carioca and samba,” a friend we met during our first night out told me. Although both of us identify as Latina, we communicated in English ― it was the only language we could both fully comprehend. That night, they taught me about pagode and bossa nova, and although I didn’t understand all the lyrics, I felt like Brazilian music was also mine to be proud of. It was the type of cultural camaraderie I was craving without even realizing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA39K_0iFizWbV00 Travel journalist Victoria Leandra in Cuba. (Photo: Victoria Leandra / Instagram)

The music that bonded us filled a void that exists for many of us across the diaspora. “It’s common to not feel the same affinity across all Latino cultures,” Duany says. “A [Puerto Rican] may feel more distant from Central and South Americans, as opposed to their Caribbean counterparts in Cuba and Dominican Republic where linguistic and cultural characteristics are more similar to each other.” Bridging the gap, for me, felt crucial to understand my identity beyond the island I was born on and love so much.

For breakfast, they insisted I tried tapioca, a Brazilian crepe made out of manioc or cassava starch. After learning what’s in it, I realized I’d been fed a false narrative about a significant culinary staple of our people. The basis of casabe, the bread Indigenous Tainos used to make, was alive and well in other parts of the world, except history class taught me that turning yuca into flour was a dead tradition. In Brazil, you’ll widely find it in dishes such as farofa and pão de queijo, two local staples. In Puerto Rico, you’ll only see it as a whole root vegetable. How did this delicious form of sustenance — a thread that ran through all of our cultures ― get lost in translation?

There had to be other parts of my identity I was missing out on. I wanted to understand what it meant to be Latina, I wanted to live it across regions, understand first-hand some of their joys, issues and luchas.

And so, a few years ago, I committed to traveling across Latin America as much as my wallet would allow me to. I had to dive in head first because learning about my own Latinidad meant unlearning about the Americanness I had been indoctrinated with in Puerto Rico. During my travels, I mostly found commonalities rather than differences, unlike what I first encountered upon my arrival in the U.S. ― a country Puerto Ricans were supposedly part of.

On the island, there’s the belief that our Indigenous communities are long gone. Although you clearly see the shimmer of our Taino identities within our everyday lives, including in our vocabulary and our physical appearance, the history of our Indigenous tribes has been suppressed by the colonialist powers of both Spain and the U.S. Yet these communities are alive and well in regions such as Mexico and Peru. The Indigenous population in Latin America is approximately 50 million people belonging to 500 different ethnic groups.

As I visited different countries, I craved to reconnect with the Indigenous identity that had been stripped away from me. The Maleku Indigenous community, in Costa Rica’s Alajuela province, taught me about the common ground between our languages. Although they speak their own, we found common ground over what they call banano (plátano, for me), another culinary staple for both cultures. The Maleku people have a spiritual purpose for them as well — to clean the energy of those who enter their homes.

On a recent visit to Bogotá, Colombia, my friend offered me a “bocadillo.” It wasn’t until I saw it that I realized it was simply what we call “guayaba y queso” back home, a snack I grew up watching my dad eat after work while he watched the nightly newscast. Their “hogao” is our “salsa criolla.” It was in these moments — many of them food related, of course — that I felt reborn into identity as a Latina woman. We both acknowledge that our cultures are different from each other, but we rejoiced in finding the similarities that connect us.

“Homogeneity cannot be expected from Latin America,” Duany says. “Not all Latinos understand or identify with the Indigenous people who speak Mayan and Quechua languages or those who practice pre-Columbian religions. It is clear that diversity is the dominant feature of the entire continent geographically, culturally, linguistically and even politically. One can focus on the differences or opt to highlight the similarities.” I found beauty in doing both.

I deconstructed and unlearned harmful stigmas and structures while also educating myself about my family all over Latin America. I continue to explore different parts of my own identity, as I recognize that it continues to evolve with every new bit of information I learn about our collective history as colonized people. Every spirit and intention I’ve encountered along the way so far has somehow made me feel more complete than I could have ever hoped for. And the journey continues.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
TheDailyBeast

I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me

I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
OAKLAND, CA
Mic

The beautiful complexity of being Asian Latino

Growing up as a Chinese Mexican person, I lived much of my life thinking I was the only one. This belief was exacerbated by many of the Hispanic people I grew up with in Texas, who would look at me or my mother in disbelief at how good our Spanish was. Then there was the derogatory word “chino,” a dismissive and hurtful identifier some Spanish-speaking people use to refer to anyone who looks Asian. For a long time, I was hesitant to claim my Latinidad because I knew people would question it, so I simply began to identify as Asian American — even though it wasn’t the identity that most accurately reflected my truth.
Allure

5 Immigrants Answer the Question: What Is the American Dream?

Immigrants of color brought together by The Land of Milk and Honey project share their powerful answers to this enduring question. What is the American Dream? It's a question The Land of Milk and Honey project — a series of photo essays and interviews with immigrants of color — has asked families around the country. The project, started in 2020 by creative director Alexander-Julian Gibbson, is a celebration of the strength and diversity of immigrant communities, manifested in a powerful collection of photos around dining room tables and neighborhood gathering spots. The images portray deep love — and dazzling looks. Floral headdresses, intricate gele hair wraps, and bold prints are all created by designers from the subjects' native countries in an ode to cultural traditions and a look to futures punctuated by hope, fear, and family.
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Slate

Why Growing Parts of the Christian Right Are Convinced It’s the Apocalypse

If you peruse the list of recent releases in Christian publishing, you’ll get the sense that “the end times” are upon us. This summer saw the release of survival guides, books about current events, and prayer manuals all oriented around a rapture, a second coming of Christ, or an otherwise cataclysmic event at the hands of God. (Subtitles included 12 Megaclues That Jesus’ Return Is Nearer Than Ever; An End Times Guide to Survival; Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?; and Prayer Strategies That Unlock the End-Time Armory of God.)
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet

Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
VIRGINIA STATE
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
William Saint Val

This Day in History: September 29

The United States Second Occupation of Cuba and The Young Queen of Spain. On September 29, 1906, after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomas Estrada Palma began, the United States occupied Cuba.
The Associated Press

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests Neanderthals formed small, tightknit communities where females may have traveled to move in with their mates. The research used genetic sleuthing to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family dynamics — including a father and his teenage daughter who lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago.
HuffPost

HuffPost

178K+
Followers
10K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy