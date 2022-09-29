ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Best Billings Restaurant for a BIG BIRTHDAY Bash!?

When I googled best restaurants in Billings, Montana there are TONS that pop up. But here’s the thing- I don’t want to go off of Google‘s opinion because well, all these places could just buy their spot on Google, OR they hired a really good marketing team to put them at the top of the list.
BILLINGS, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving

Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Cats available for adoption in Billings

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
huntleyproject.net

Worden Cuts a Rug at Beef, Beets & Barley Festival

Worden area residents got a chance to show off their dancing skills at the first annual Beef, Beets and Barley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event featured a BBQ dinner, agricultural education booths, and several “Montana Made” vendors such as Hoodies for Heroes. A street dance featuring the band Stolen Roan from Miles City immediately followed. An auction led by Brent Kautz was also part of Saturday’s happenings.
WORDEN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
BRIDGER, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Astrology with Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Hello Cosmic Cuties!! PHEW, another week down and I'm feeling Mercury Retrograde hard. How about you?? What if you don't know what mercury retrograde is or you want to see how it's affecting Billings people and businesses?? Check it out here. Last week we talked Sun signs, so this week...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

