CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa issued the following statement this afternoon:. This February, I had a pacemaker installed and was cleared by my doctors to begin spring training as scheduled. A periodic check of the device later identified a problem. During batting practice on August 30, I was informed of the issue, taken out of uniform and tested by doctors the next day. The solution was to update the pacemaker in Arizona and for me not to return as manager without medical clearance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO