South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Padres 5, White Sox 2
The White Sox continue their series against the Padres, and this is how Miguel Cairo lined them up. With only five games left in 2022, José Abreu gets the evening off. We also got a preview of the pitching rotation for the remainder of the year. Davis Martin will start the final game for the White Sox, which is something I hope to not say next year.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Twins 2
The Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins, 3-2, at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox (80-80) move to .500 with two games left in the season. The Twins drop to 77-83. The Starters. Bailey Ober started for the Twins, going five innings and giving up two runs on a...
South Side Sox
Tony La Russa steps down as skipper
CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa issued the following statement this afternoon:. This February, I had a pacemaker installed and was cleared by my doctors to begin spring training as scheduled. A periodic check of the device later identified a problem. During batting practice on August 30, I was informed of the issue, taken out of uniform and tested by doctors the next day. The solution was to update the pacemaker in Arizona and for me not to return as manager without medical clearance.
South Side Sox
There was a game today?
Let’s just be blunt. The story off the field today was much more interesting than the game that was played on the field, Nonetheless, the White Sox started their final homestand of the abysmal 2022 season with a win against the Minnesota Twins. Now, Rick Hahn may have made...
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Is anyone even watching anymore?
It’s game 159? The White Sox playoff hopes died a while ago. Nothing matters anymore. Nothing has mattered in a while. There’s good news, however. (All the best to Tony as much as we dislike him as a manager, he deserves to go home and live healthy.) The...
South Side Sox
Glendale Desert Dogs: 2022 Season Preview
Yes, the regular minor league season has ended for the White Sox and will soon end for all of the affiliated MiLB teams, but the season is not over, in full. We still have the Fall League and of course, some winter ball participation as well. This preview is for...
South Side Sox
Birmingham Barons 2022 Season Review
Double-A is always where you find out if a prospect is for real or not. That was pretty much the case this season, too — at least until the final few weeks of the season, when Project Birmingham started. Yes, the list of players brought up from A-ball does...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 3
The White Sox clinched the pennant while waiting out a rain delay in St. Louis against the Browns. When the game was finally played, the Sox made it official by shutting out St. Louis, 4-0, behind Frank Owen. That year, the Sox would go 93-58-3, beating out the New York Highlanders by three games.
South Side Sox
Padres find a way to want it less than the White Sox
Talk about a White Soxy way to make the playoffs. In the middle of a listless, 2-1 loss against a South Side squad long eliminated from the playoffs despite playing in the worst (second-worst?, please, let’s not debate it) division in baseball, the San Diego Padres learned that they made the playoffs. Once the champagne dries, the Friars can send thank-you notes to the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers for not wanting October baseball any more than they did.
South Side Sox
SSS on the Farm Podcast 35 — Birmingham Barons 2022 season review
Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Birmingham Barons. Hey, did you know the Barons had a better record without all those blue-chip prospects added as part of Project Birmingham?. See, you’ll learn some stuff:. How José Rodríguez went from 98-pound weakling...
South Side Sox
End of the ride (again)
Early Sunday morning, USA Today writer Bob Nightengale reported that Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be announcing his retirement on Monday. And as exciting as the news is, we’re not linking to Nightengale’s piece, which is his usual incomprehensible garble, bow-tied with the gaslighting of White Sox fans.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 123 — You have to admit to yourself you’re rooting for a trash organization
Brett Ballantini had no idea this podcast would be so much fun, not after penning a recap as dark as he can remember reading on these pages. It’s a tribute to such a good cast — Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis, Adrian Serrano, Dante Jones, Allie Wesel and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach — that we could all laugh through the tears stomach pains.
South Side Sox
Multitasking: A vital skill when watching the White Sox
The Marlins were not the only team that helped the San Diego Padres inch closer to clinching a postseason berth on Saturday night. The White Sox offered their own help as the Chicago club lost, 5-2. I started reading Moneyball this week, so I took the opportunity to watch a...
