CCCC offering GED classes in Concordia, Junction City
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in October in Concordia and Junction City. The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia, and mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.
SPONSORED: Salina Regional Health Center hiring Therapists, Techs
Full Time and Part Time: Days, Evenings, and Nights. · Child Care Contribution of $1,200 per year per household. Or Contact Tess Modrow in Recruitment at 785.452.7026. At the Salina Regional Health Center, our most valuable resource is our people — each an important member of the Salina Regional family. Armed with the latest medical technology, expertly guided by capable physicians, and made human by our caring, attentive and friendly nurses, staff and employees — all helps reinforce a patient-centered environment. At Salina Regional Health Center, we strive to “Take Care of You So You Can Care For Our Patients,” and in doing so, Salina Regional provides some of the best benefits in the industry, a great workplace culture, and opportunities for growth!
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs Salina South in Salina
SALINA, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (3-1) travel to Salina South (0-4) to meet the Cougars Friday night at Salina Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
Hirst: County should look at efficiency as they solve water situation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said the Board of County Commissioners looked at the water and sewer situation near Yoder for a long time before deciding to raise rates. "We've known this since the tests have come up well over a year ago, that we've had...
Reno County sales tax hit new high in September
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
🏈 Hutch High FB: Salthhawks roll Salina South
SALINA, South—The Hutchinson Salthawks overcame the possible "trap game" tag that the matchup with Salina South had on it in a big way Friday night. Hutch was slow out of the gate with only one touchdown in the first quarter, but made up for it in quarter number two in a big way.
Public hearings, proposed appointments on City of Salina agenda
A proclamation, public hearings, appointments, and ordinances are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banda, Ana Sesilia; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
SUVs collide in south Salina Thursday; local woman injured
A local woman was injured early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in south Salina. Corey Born, 29, of Abilene, was northbound on Wesley Street in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to stop at the Belmont Boulevard stop sign and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Katrina Etris, 53, Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saturday is day two of Hutch Fall Fest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday continues the Hutch Fall Fest in connection with the Rod Run. 8:30 a.m. DCI Park, Judy’s Mile Fun Run. – Register for Judy’s Mile. 9:00 a.m. Brunch Served at Salt City Brewing. 9:00 a.m. Salt City Vintage Market | DCI Park. 10:00...
Salina, area Halloween happenings
Halloween will be here before you know it and with it comes a variety of activities for ghosts and goblins of all ages. As information about events comes in, Salina Post will publish it here, so check back often. This story will reside in the Announcements section through the end of the month.
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
Poet Lewis to read from her collection in Sandzén Gallery Sunday
LINDSBORG - Linda M. Lewis, professor emerita of Bethany College, will read from her latest collection of poetry, This Swirling Largesse, at the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery on Sunday. The event, scheduled for 2 p.m., is open to the public at no charge. Copies of the book will be...
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
