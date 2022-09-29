In the classic sitcom, “Seinfeld”, Jerry and his friends discover an amazing soup restaurant, but an owner with very rigid ideas of who may have soup. In the sitcom known as Vice President Kamala Harris (in which she helpfully supplies her own laugh track), she just got through musing aloud about whether her administration should dole out Hurricane Ian rebuilding monies based on “equity” and “communities of color”.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO